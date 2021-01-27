AIDS Healthcare Foundation Selects Kiriworks Network Development & Contracting Solution

Kiriworks solution accelerator powered by OnBase elevates AHF’s commitment to provide cutting-edge medicine and advocacy in the global fight against HIV & AIDS

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a global nonprofit based in Los Angeles, CA that provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.4 million people in 45 countries, has partnered with Kiriworks to expand their digital capabilities. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is currently the largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the U.S. The selection of Kiriworks Network Development & Contracting solution reinforces their commitment to providing resources and education for AIDS patients and their advocates through strong provider relationships and information accuracy.

Jaymi Wiley, National Director of Contracting and Provider Relations for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation led the initiative to modernize the way they were interacting with their provider network. “Our number one focus is providing services, resources and education to our clients. An integral part of that goal is keeping our provider network accurate and our processes efficient. Our partnership with Kiriworks is designed to support these initiatives.” says Wiley.

The Kiriworks Network Development & Contracting Solution enables them to easily update their provider network, increase transparency for clients and keep data accurate, current, and secure.

Jon Swisher, Kiriworks Director of Solution Development said, ““Our partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation speaks directly to their commitment to digital transformation as a way to improve service to their clients. The Kiriworks solution will enable them to automate their contract process and centralize their provider record. In addition, the centralized provider record grants them the opportunity to expand the solution into other areas of the organization and continue to provide value for many years to come.”

About Kiriworks

Kiriworks, Inc. is a leading provider of process management solutions that optimize today’s business. For 50 years, industry leading technology and expertise from Kiriworks has increased user productivity, reduced operating costs, and improved the customer experience for organizations. For more information visit Kiriworks.com/appeals.

About AHF

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.4 million clients in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe/Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare