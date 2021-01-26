Coverr Doubles Down on Commitment to Creators, Provides Free High-Quality Videos and Free Videos API
Coverr offers a catalog of thousands of free, high-quality videos that have been downloaded more than 5 million times and viewed 1.1 million times each monthTEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A problem many content creators face is the lack of free, high-quality videos. Many stock videos can be expensive and might not even provide the creator with the image or content they need. While there are free stock content sites out there, poor quality images and videos have the capability to destroy a project’s credibility or stifle the user’s creativity. The idea is this: people want stock that doesn’t look like stock. In 2015, Coverr set out to provide a solution to this problem and make beautiful, quality videos available to all. Since then, Coverr has grown and evolved, and now, after a few years in what the founders call “beta stage”, Coverr is officially launching a full-blown stock site with a number of key features. Coverr introduces something truly special to creators who truly need it--a highly curated, rich library of free, exclusive footage, available for use by anyone and for any purpose.
Coverr is centered around the creator experience. The site’s search capabilities are easy and efficient. The team at Coverr understands that time is precious, so the platform was designed to allow users to search directly for the videos they need or browse videos by category and seasonal collections. When less time is spent searching through an endless sea of video with little direction, more time can be spent creating something amazing. Coverr is also officially launching their Free Videos API, which allows any developer to seamlessly incorporate Coverr videos into their projects and products. One of Coverr’s first API partners is Google. Google created their Web Stories for WordPress plugin and used Coverr’s API to power the plugin with high quality videos. Coverr strives for excellence and innovation in everything they do to place all the tools for storytelling right in the creator’s hands. Offering special features like vertical videos is just the cherry on top.
Coverr works so well because it was designed by filmmakers who intimately understand that access to quality videos and images can make or break a project. The team at Coverr knows what makes a great video, and that variety is important. They also understand that the world runs on videos, making the need for engaging free content greater than ever. The Coverr team is forward-looking and is particularly good at staying ahead of trends and predicting user needs. For example, to help people navigate this new virtual world, Coverr started offering free Zoom backgrounds for download.
Uniquely, the creator experience at Coverr also includes the content creators who contribute videos to the site. Coverr believes deeply that financial limitations should never inhibit creative expression. With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving so many out of work, money can be tight, and finances can be stressful. Coverr not only offers incredible free resources for all but also pays the content creators who contribute to the site. While other sites rely on free contributions, Coverr is the first site to pay its filmmakers for exclusive footage so that it can then be shared with the world for free. This gives filmmakers the ability to continue to shoot footage while in lockdown while also attracting talented filmmakers to the platform. The Coverr team fundamentally believes that a good video deserves to be paid for. When talent is rewarded in this way, everyone benefits, especially the Coverr users who can access free videos they won’t find anywhere else.
To learn more about Coverr and start accessing beautiful free stock video footage today, visit http://www.coverr.co
About Coverr
Though Coverr was created as a side project in 2015, it filled an enormous industry need, causing its popularity to skyrocket quickly. Coverr offers a catalog of thousands of free, high-quality videos that have been downloaded more than 5 million times and are viewed 1.1 million times each month. The Coverr team works hard to make the site the best it can be, including by continually launching new useful features. Whether you are working on a creative project, a YouTube video, or want to make your brand stand out, by exploring the wide universe of high-quality free content Coverr offers, the opportunities for creation are unlimited.
