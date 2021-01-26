Production Start for eFlyer 2
Bye Aerospace’s All-Electric eFlyer 2 Fuselage Assembly Contract Work BeginsENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bye Aerospace announced that production has commenced on Serial #001 for its two-seat all-electric eFlyer 2. The company is in the process of obtaining FAA Part-23 certification for the eFlyer 2 for the professional flight training mission.
George E. Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, said the company has contracted with Composites Universal Group (CUG) to begin assembly of the production eFlyer 2 fuselage, the first major component is assembled.
“We continue to make advances in the certification process,” Bye said. “These activities commence production of the first conforming eFlyer 2, the first of three planned conforming eFlyer 2 aircraft that will be used to help complete final FAA certification. We look forward to working with Steve Ruege and the team at CUG.”
“Composites Universal Group is extremely proud to have been selected by George and the team at Bye Aerospace to begin tooling and construction for the all-carbon fiber fuselage for Serial #001 of the eFlyer 2 aircraft,” said Steve Ruege, CEO of CUG. “We all feel here at CUG that Bye Aerospace has absolutely hit a home run with this next-generation all-electric aircraft design. We are very excited about working collaboratively with the Bye Aerospace team to achieve FAA certification and commencing production.”
Bye Aerospace’s current and future families of aircraft feature engineering, research, and electric aircraft solutions designed to specifically address compelling market needs. Benefits include five-fold lower operating costs, no CO2 emissions, and decreased noise. Bye Aerospace estimates the eFlyer will eventually eliminate the release of millions of metric tons of CO2 each year as its deliveries begin and the general aviation fleet is replaced.
About Bye Aerospace, Inc.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Bye Aerospace specializes in the design and manufacture of electric aircraft, including the eFlyer family of aircraft. Bye Aerospace, named “2020 Small Business of the Year” by the Aurora, Colo. Chamber of Commerce and recognized as “Most Innovative” in the 2020 Made in Colorado awards sponsored by ColoradoBiz magazine, was founded by George E. Bye, who is also Chairman and CEO.
About CUG
CUG was founded in 1994 by Charles Harrison and Steve Ruege to provide affordable, high-quality composite tools, components, and assemblies to the experimental aircraft industry. Industry customers include aerospace, transportation, wind energy, industrial, marine, space, UAV, automotive, and large-scale custom tooling and prototyping. CUG received AS9100 certification in 2010. For more information: http://www.compositesuniversal.com/index.html
