Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists adds Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to it's Mission Viejo location.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a noninvasive procedure using magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists (PNS) announces an additional location for it’s Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy. The treatment will be offered in PNS’s Mission Viejo location beginning this spring. TMS targets key areas of the brain that are underactive in people with depression . TMS treatment may also be used for other psychiatric situations including; PTSD and anxiety off label.TMS treatment may be right for a patient who answers yes to any of the following statements:• Depression symptoms have interfered with my daily life.• I am not satisfied with the results I get from depression medication.• I have had or worry about side effects from depression medications.• I have switched medications for depression due to side effects.• I am interested in a proven, non-drug therapy for depression.Dr. Alejandro Alva, Chief Medical Officer of PNS, noted, “The TMS therapy is a terrific treatment option when other methods have not given the desired result. We are eager to expand the TMS services to South Orange County and are looking forward to serving Mission Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Laguna Niguel, Rancho Santa Margarita, Coto de Coza, Lake Forest, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, Rancho Mission Viejo, Ladera Ranch, Trabuco Canyon, Galivan, and Aliso Viejo from this location.”Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) uses a targeted pulsed magnetic field, similar to what is used in an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine. While the patient is awake and alert, NeuroStar TMS Therapy stimulates areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.The treatment is performed in a reclined position in a treatment chair, a small, curved magnetic coil is placed lightly on the head. The TMS machine delivers focused magnetic stimulation directly to targeted areas of the brain (the patient will hear a clicking sound and feel a tapping sensation). Once finished the patient may continue normal activities immediately. There are no side effects on alertness or memory (you can drive yourself to and from sessions). Typical treatments are approximately 25-40 minutes and may be administered any day Monday-Friday with typical treatments lasting 4-6 weeks.Dr. Alva and his team have been working with the TMS treatment for several years in their Costa Mesa location. If you have any questions please feel free to contact PNS at (714) 545-5550.Pacific Neuropsychiatric SpecialistsContact Marketing at https://trivistamedia.com

