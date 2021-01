To all area outlets;

VT RT 104 south bound by Fisher Road in Fairfax near the Cambridge town line is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

No other details are available at this time and the lane will be closed until further notice.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes or to expect delays.

Sgt Kamerling 21A200287

Sam Trombino

ECD II

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111