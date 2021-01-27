FluShields Donates and Calls Communities to Nominate Their School Sports Team to Receive Reusable KN95 Sports Face Masks

FluShields School Sports Team Face Masks Donations Art Graffiti (Julita pasja1000) Flushields KN95 Sports Face Mask with PM 2.5 Filters Flushields, Your Virus Guard

FluShields not only donates 3% of revenue to charitable organizations but KN95 face masks to schools with sports teams in need of protection for their athletes.

We donate our reusable sports face masks with PM2.5 carbon filters which provide exceptional breathability. They are perfect for players on and off the field.” — Kenneth Breeze

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FluShields from Arizona, announced today that they will not only continue to donate 3% of their revenue to twelve chosen charities, but they also ask their customers to nominate their local heroes and schools with sports teams in need of a sports face mask donation: Nominate an Organisation in Need Kenneth Breeze, FluShields startup founder, was excited by the good his customers wanted to do to help people in even more need in Corona times. “We donated thousands of dollars in 2020 and will continue to donate in 2021. Every mask and every dollar counts!”FluShields currently donates to the following twelve charities:- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)- Operation Smile- Sierra Club Foundation- Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America- New England Chapter- Arthritis Foundation- Lymphatic Education & Research Network, Inc.- Pledgeling Carbon Fund- Clean Oceans Project- Plant For The Planet USA- Plastic Oceans International, The Ocean Cleanup North Pacific Foundation- UN Foundation: COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHOIn addition, FluShields would like to donate not only money but also their reusable KN95 sports face masks to schools with sports teams in need of respiratory protection for their young athletes. Kenneth Breeze, the founder of FluShields, explains: “We will donate our reusable sports face masks with replaceable PM2.5 carbon activates filters and breathing valves which provide exceptional breathability. They are perfect for players on and off the field to last over the average reusable face mask. The adjustable nose fitting ensures a tight seal and comfort for long periods of wear.”FluShields is a trusted face mask, medical supplies, and sports gear supplier from Scottdale, Arizona with an office in Tempe and a fulfillment center in California. CEO Kenneth Breeze, who is a real estate investor, founded FluShields in January 2020 out of necessity and started delivering face masks to the US when nobody else did. FluShields was able to expand the B2C business to B2B customers worldwide, building strong relationships with reliable suppliers and fulfillment centers in the US and donating thousands of dollars via the Pledgeling Platform.

FluShields Reusable KN95 Sports Mask with Replaceable Carbon Activated Filters and Moisture Valves