BLAUPUNKT Opens Licensing Opportunity for Latin American Partners

BLAUPUNKT Licensing inspirations

BLAUPUNKT Licensing inspirations

With 40+ global licensees, BLAUPUNKT announces licensing is now available for select Latin American partners, including a dedicated business developer.

Because BLAUPUNKT Brand Licensing is an individual and tailor-made business proposal, we are interested in partners looking for growth potential and market differentiation.”
— Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director Blaupunkt Licensing Program
LEUDELANGE, LUXEMBOURG, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seeing 50% of global partner growth in the past 3 years, BLAUPUNKT has announced further expansion with a new licensing opportunity for a Latin American partner, including a dedicated Business Development Manager, Prasanna Pilimatalauwe.

As a well-known brand in automotive, electronics, lawn and garden, power tool and emobility industries, BLAUPUNKT’s Latin American licensee will have the opportunity to leverage decades of brand recognition and a growing interest within the Latin American automotive and electronics markets, plus Pilamatalauwe’s decade of consumer electronics experience.

“During and after difficult times,” shared Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director of GIP Development. “Brand licensing is a viable offer to increase revenue and profit without dramatic changes to ongoing strategies.”

Tapping into BLAUPUNKT’s sourcing, marketing, and production, licensees have reported significant reductions in risk and expenses. As retail and e-commerce continue to change rapidly due to COVID’s impact and new consumer behavior, a customized brand licensing agreement may provide the agility, and efficiency companies seek.

“Because BLAUPUNKT Brand Licensing is an individual and tailor-made business proposal, we are interested in partners looking for growth potential and market differentiation,” said Cebrat.

About BLAUPUNKT
BLAUPUNKT is a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia, and related consumer lifestyle products. Founded in Berlin in 1924 as the "Ideal" company, BLAUPUNKT gained notoriety through the internal test label for headphones - the blue dot. This quality feature became a trademark, and in 1938 also the company name.
Today, the brand is being developed by GIP Development SARL as part of a licensing program launched in 2009. More than 40 licensees around the world distribute BLAUPUNKT products in more than 90 countries on all continents and in a large variety of categories, including Audio, Television, Car Multimedia, Mobile Phones, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility, and many more.

Press contact:
Norman Pralow
Official Brand and Marketing Consultant
Order of GIP Development SARL
norman.pralow@blaupunkt.com
+49 (0) 176 6190 5452

Company contact:
Prasanna Pilimatalauwe
GIP Development SARL
2-4, rue du Chateau d'Eau
L-3364 Leudelange – Luxembourg
Prasanna.Pilimatalauwe@Blaupunkt.com

Norman Pralow
GIP Development SARL
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Brand Licensing Explained

You just read:

BLAUPUNKT Opens Licensing Opportunity for Latin American Partners

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Norman Pralow
GIP Development SARL
Company/Organization
GIP Development SARL
2-4, rue du Chateau d’Eau
Leudelange, 3364
Luxembourg
+49 176 61905452
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Blaupunkt is a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia, and related consumer lifestyle products. Founded in Berlin in 1924 as the "Ideal" company, Blaupunkt gained notoriety through the internal test label for headphones - the blue dot. The quality feature became a trademark, and in 1938 also the company name. Today, the brand is being developed by GIP Development SARL as part of a licensing program launched in 2009. More than 40 licensees around the world distribute BLAUPUNKT products on all continents in more than 90 countries in the categories: Audio, Video, TV , Car Multimedia, Mobile Telephony, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility and many more.

blaupunkt-licensing.com

More From This Author
BLAUPUNKT abre oportunidad de licencia para socios latinoamericanos
BLAUPUNKT Opens Licensing Opportunity for Latin American Partners
BLAUPUNKT signs license agreement for TV, BBD and audio products in North America
View All Stories From This Author