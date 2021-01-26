BLAUPUNKT Opens Licensing Opportunity for Latin American Partners
With 40+ global licensees, BLAUPUNKT announces licensing is now available for select Latin American partners, including a dedicated business developer.
Because BLAUPUNKT Brand Licensing is an individual and tailor-made business proposal, we are interested in partners looking for growth potential and market differentiation.”LEUDELANGE, LUXEMBOURG, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seeing 50% of global partner growth in the past 3 years, BLAUPUNKT has announced further expansion with a new licensing opportunity for a Latin American partner, including a dedicated Business Development Manager, Prasanna Pilimatalauwe.
As a well-known brand in automotive, electronics, lawn and garden, power tool and emobility industries, BLAUPUNKT’s Latin American licensee will have the opportunity to leverage decades of brand recognition and a growing interest within the Latin American automotive and electronics markets, plus Pilamatalauwe’s decade of consumer electronics experience.
“During and after difficult times,” shared Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director of GIP Development. “Brand licensing is a viable offer to increase revenue and profit without dramatic changes to ongoing strategies.”
Tapping into BLAUPUNKT’s sourcing, marketing, and production, licensees have reported significant reductions in risk and expenses. As retail and e-commerce continue to change rapidly due to COVID’s impact and new consumer behavior, a customized brand licensing agreement may provide the agility, and efficiency companies seek.
“Because BLAUPUNKT Brand Licensing is an individual and tailor-made business proposal, we are interested in partners looking for growth potential and market differentiation,” said Cebrat.
About BLAUPUNKT
BLAUPUNKT is a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia, and related consumer lifestyle products. Founded in Berlin in 1924 as the "Ideal" company, BLAUPUNKT gained notoriety through the internal test label for headphones - the blue dot. This quality feature became a trademark, and in 1938 also the company name.
Today, the brand is being developed by GIP Development SARL as part of a licensing program launched in 2009. More than 40 licensees around the world distribute BLAUPUNKT products in more than 90 countries on all continents and in a large variety of categories, including Audio, Television, Car Multimedia, Mobile Phones, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility, and many more.
