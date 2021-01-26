Super Brush® Experiences Tremendous Growth in the Foam Swab Market

Super Brush Logo Wide-range of foam swabs Tube Cleaning Swabs

Super Brush is expanding is manufacturing plant and its personnel to meet the demands of their customers.

The increase in demand of foam swabs by our customers meant that we needed to expand our facility and our personnel so that we could deliver a quality product in a timely manner” — Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contract manufacturer Super Brush LLC has expanded its USA manufacturing plant and increased their hiring to meet their needs of their customers. As a leader in foam swab technology for over 65-years, Super Brush is uniquely qualified to produce non-sterile, foam tipped swabs for inclusion in test kits.

To meet the high demand of foam swabs, Super Brush has completed an expansion of their facility. This additional space will be used to accommodate new machinery, storage of raw materials, and create office space for current staff.

“It is an exciting time at Super Brush”, said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “The increase in demand of foam swabs by our customers meant that we needed to expand our facility and our personnel so that we could deliver a quality product in a timely manner."

With the increase in demand came the need for additional personnel. Throughout the year, Super Brush added 70 positions in a variety of departments. These positions included machine operators, mechanics, inspectors, packers, and additional staff to their Quality Assurance department.

Among other achievements, Super Brush released new retail products under its Swab-its® line at Walmart Department stores throughout the United States. These new products can be found in the Sporting Goods and Automotive sections in over 3,500 Walmart stores inside the United States.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.