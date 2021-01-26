Super Brush® Experiences Tremendous Growth in the Foam Swab Market

Super Brush Logo

Super Brush Logo

Wide-range of foam swabs

Wide-range of foam swabs

Tube Cleaning Swabs

Tube Cleaning Swabs

Super Brush is expanding is manufacturing plant and its personnel to meet the demands of their customers.

The increase in demand of foam swabs by our customers meant that we needed to expand our facility and our personnel so that we could deliver a quality product in a timely manner”
— Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contract manufacturer Super Brush LLC has expanded its USA manufacturing plant and increased their hiring to meet their needs of their customers. As a leader in foam swab technology for over 65-years, Super Brush is uniquely qualified to produce non-sterile, foam tipped swabs for inclusion in test kits.

To meet the high demand of foam swabs, Super Brush has completed an expansion of their facility. This additional space will be used to accommodate new machinery, storage of raw materials, and create office space for current staff.

“It is an exciting time at Super Brush”, said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “The increase in demand of foam swabs by our customers meant that we needed to expand our facility and our personnel so that we could deliver a quality product in a timely manner."

With the increase in demand came the need for additional personnel. Throughout the year, Super Brush added 70 positions in a variety of departments. These positions included machine operators, mechanics, inspectors, packers, and additional staff to their Quality Assurance department.

Among other achievements, Super Brush released new retail products under its Swab-its® line at Walmart Department stores throughout the United States. These new products can be found in the Sporting Goods and Automotive sections in over 3,500 Walmart stores inside the United States.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Super Brush® Experiences Tremendous Growth in the Foam Swab Market

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
Company/Organization
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01151
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Super Brush® Experiences Tremendous Growth in the Foam Swab Market
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC will be Exhibiting Virtually at the 2020 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Hobby-tips™
View All Stories From This Author