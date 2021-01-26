Philanthropist-Entrepreneur K Prakash Shetty Honoured with prestigious Indian Affairs Visionary Leader of the Year 2020
Korangrapady Prakash Shetty, Chairman of MRG Group bagged the top recognition for innovations, visionary entrepreneurship & change-agent in social philanthropy
Our objective is to empower leaders who has a philanthropic mindset with exceptional leadership skills to be an ILC Power Brand Winner”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRG Group Chairman K Prakash Shetty bagged the prestigious Indian Affairs Visionary Leader of the Year 2020 at the 11th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards held recently on 26th of December 2020 under the theme Rebuilding India : Opportunities in the pandemic. The event witnessed top global voices deliberating on crucial issues following the impact of Cocid-19 pandemic. Korangrapady Prakash Shetty of Marg Group was in nation-wide voting process of six finalists conducted by Network 7 Research. The public mandate & Jury selected K. Prakash Shetty for the coveted title. India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards organized by Network7 Media Group's Indian Affairs is Asia's most eagerly awaited leadership event where the platform has established a credible platform of serious discussion where Brand India's most illustrious Leaders & icons assemble to discuss the roadmap for India's growth trajectory.
— Satya Brahma
Korangrapady Prakash Shetty was selected by the Juries of Network 7 Media Group bestowed the prestigious recognition after a through screening of his landmark achievements for his significant accomplishments as a visionary entrepreneur under tough conditions imbibing innovation in their business approach. MRG Group under the visionary leadership of K.Prakash Shetty since 1993, has emerged as one of the leading and most successful real estate & hospitality collaborations in India. It has established its indelible mark across all asset classes. Korangrapady Prakash Shetty runs & manages valuable & prestigious brands in hospitality such as the Goldfinch hotels located in Bangalore, Mangalore, Delhi, Mumbai. In 2018, Shetty added another milestone to his journey by opening 2 international brands “Courtyard by Marriott” Hebbal, Bangalore in Feb 2018 and “Double Tree by Hilton” Panaji, Goa in Oct 2018.In addition to this, his other upcoming projects include construction of hotels, residential and commercial complex, thereby giving employment for more families.
In recognition of his phenomenal success and achievements, Shetty has received several Awards and Accolades. To name just a few, Hotel Udyamashree Award, Bharath Gaurav Rathna Award, Best Intellectual Award in Corporate Leadership, International Goldstar Millennium Award, Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award, Tippu Sulthan Award, National Award for Overall Achievement, Okkaliga Rathna Prashasthi,TuluvaShree Prashasthi, Karavali Rathna Award, “Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International Award” in Dubai, UdyamaRatna Award from Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Return Association, Visionary Hotel Owner of the year from IDE Global and the auspicious Kannada Rajyotsava Award 2019. K. Prakash Shetty is an exemplary philanthropist and has donated liberally to poor students in schools and colleges, temples, orphanages, old age homes, bunts sangha community, flood relief fund and Covid-19 relief fund. As a Change Agent in social entrepreneurship with exceptional leadership capabilities, K Prakash Shetty has demonstrated leadership with a compassion, care.
11th Annual India Leadership Conclave Power Brand Awards 2020 were conferred to the successful enterprises & entrepreneurs. Speaking on the process of selection & methodology, Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave said “India Leadership Conclave’s objective is very simple & clear. We don’t follow a fixed set of rules of traditional theories of selecting a nominee in the final six list either based on seniority, age or celebrity status. We go by our research, experts advice& bring to light those talent & innovators who never got noticed in mainstream media or recognized. When they see their names in the big six final list, they feel proud, for us, that is the winning moments after relentlessly following & chasing for finding the credible name!”
Instituted in the year 2009, India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards have emerged in india as one of nation's most respected, credible & prestigious brand honoring & recognizing the leaders, companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills & out of box ideas & staying creative & innovative in difficult & trying times. ILC Power Brand Awards over the last ten editions, stood out distinctively as a torch-bearer of innovations as the very embodiment of the highest standards of business excellence driven by ethics, integrity & passion. The set of prestigious awards developed by the competent professionals of the Network 7 Media Group, widely considered by industry experts as a top ranking media house with unimpeachable track record of highest standards of journalism & a passionate crusader against corruption, a fierce & fearless independent entity who did not shy away from voicing opinions against establishments. Known for richly awarding the unsung heroes of India often neglected by the mainstream media houses. Both the jury nominations and the awards are voted by a credible & transparent public voting mechanisms held in strict confidence after a meticulous research. More than 300 Industry veterans have been recognised in the past editions. Some of the prominent figures who received the ILC Power Brand Awards include Mr. Ratan Tata, Mr. Narayan Murthy, Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Ms. Priyanka Chopra among others.
Sunil Nayak
India Leadership Conclave
+91 7760521116
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn