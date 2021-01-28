Keri Ann DeMott Foundation And OnMyWay Partner To End Distracted Driving

OnMyWay Keri Ann DeMott Foundation Keri Ann DeMott Foundation Partners With OnMyWay

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnMyWay, the #1 mobile app that pays its users to drive safely, has announced a partnership with the Keri Ann DeMott Foundation.

The Keri Ann DeMott Foundation is a non-profit organization that shares OnMyWay’s mission to end impaired/distracted driving. The Foundation was created after the tragic death of 20-year-old Keri Ann DeMott, who was killed by an impaired/distracted driver.

Through their partnership, OnMyWay and the Foundation hope to not only raise awareness but encourage more people to download OnMyWay in their joint effort to “Save Lives and Prevent Car Crashes.”

Distracted driving has reached epidemic levels, and in fact, it's estimated that one-third of all car accidents are caused by distracted driving. While every state in the country has laws on the books to punish those who text while driving, even the toughest laws don't seem to stop people from looking at their phones while they're on the road.

At the time of this release, OnMyWay has “Saved 143 Lives” and “Prevented 21,901 Car Crashes.”

To honor Keri Ann’s memory and to launch their partnership, OnMyWay has featured Keri Ann’s story on the “Real People” section of their website, which you can view at https://onmyway.com/blog/real-people/keri-anne-demott/.

Additionally, OnMyWay has donated $10,000 in free travel rewards for simply referring 1 user to sign up for the OnMyWay mobile app @ https://r.onmyway.com

About OnMyWay

OnMyWay, based in Charleston, SC is the #1 distracted driving mobile app that actually pays its users not to text and drive. The app pays you $.05 per mile and $.02 for every mile your referrals drive safely.

You and your friends, family, and colleagues will get paid OnMyWay Cash for every mile that you do not text and drive. Passengers get paid too…

The app works automatically in the background when your car is moving at over 10 miles per hour. Users are able to use their maps, music, and Bluetooth and still get rewarded, as long as their phone is in its locked position.

Download the app for free @ https://r.onmyway.com

About the Keri Ann DeMott Foundation

The Keri Ann DeMott Foundation was started by the DeMott family to honor Keri Ann’s memory and to share her story, with the goal to one day end drunk, impaired, and distracted driving.

As a non-profit organization, the foundation will continue Keri Ann’s passion for helping others by giving back to local community groups and national organizations that inspire, motivate, and help others. More information is available at https://thekeriannedemottfoundation.com/.