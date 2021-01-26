Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Kaul Announces $75,000 Penalty for Asbestos Violations in Construction of a U-Haul Facility

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today that his office has obtained a judgment against Alliance Construction and Design, Inc., Amerco Real Estate Company, and U-Haul Co. of Wisconsin, Inc. requiring payment of $75,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, and court costs for violations of the state’s asbestos laws.

 

“Asbestos presents serious health risks. Companies must do their part to protect Wisconsinites’ safety by following state law regarding inspection for and removal of asbestos,” said Attorney General Kaul.

 

According to the complaint, Alliance Construction and Design, Inc., Amerco Real Estate Company, and U-Haul Co. of Wisconsin, Inc. violated State asbestos regulations when renovating a building that contained asbestos in order to construct a U-Haul facility. The Complaint alleges that the companies failed to: inspect for asbestos before starting renovation work; remove and adequately wet asbestos before disturbing it; and have a representative trained in asbestos handling and removal present during the renovation work.

 

Because this compromise was reached prior to the commencement of a civil action, the requirements of 2017 Wisconsin Act 369 do not apply.

 

Assistant Attorney General Sarah C. Geers represented the state. The Order for Judgment was signed by Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Scott Woldt on January 19, 2021.

 

Copies of the Summons and Complaint, Stipulation for Judgment, Order for Judgment, and Judgment are below.

 

