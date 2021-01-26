Buffalo County Death Investigation

NELSON, Wis. – The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), is investigating a homicide that occurred in rural Nelson, Wis. on the evening of Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Buffalo County Dispatch received a call at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening from a man stating that he had shot and killed a woman at a residence near Nelson. When law enforcement had arrived at the residence, they found a deceased adult female and took the caller, an adult male, into custody. Also in the home was a teenager, unharmed.

This incident was an isolated incident, is contained, and the public is not at risk.

Also assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and DCI in this investigation are Buffalo County Coroner’s Office, Buffalo County Human Services, Buffalo County Victim Witness Coordinator, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

No further details are available at this time.