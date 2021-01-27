Bramble Furniture Company Celebrates Pearl Anniversary
30 years of endless possibilities
With the state of the world this past year, we are ready to start celebrating again. The world is literally our oyster, and the possibilities are endless.”BRODHEAD, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bramble Company celebrates 30 years in business this year with their ‘Pearl’ anniversary. As the largest made-to-order furniture manufacturer in Central Java, Indonesia, the company operates a 750,000 square feet factory that employs over 2,000 skilled painters and craftspeople.
— Robert Bramble, CEO and owner of the Bramble Company
Started by an entrepreneur with a vision, energy and a willingness to take chances, Bramble has evolved into a destination for solid mahogany custom designed furniture, as well as accessories. The very first pieces of Bramble furniture were designed, finished and assembled in a makeshift workshop carved out of a narrow space in a garage. Thirty years later, the company prides itself on still being able to make a product that reflects their vision of great design and outstanding quality.
“With the state of the world this past year, we are ready to start celebrating again,” shared Robert Bramble, CEO and owner of the Bramble Company. “The world is literally our oyster, and the possibilities are endless. Our products are the fruit of a meticulous design process that leaves no detail spared and we go above and beyond what is expected - that’s what keeps our loyal customers coming back.”
Bramble makes custom hand-made furniture and accessories for every room of the house. They operate on an any item, any finish custom business model which allows them to offer very customized products through their authorized retailers. Customers can choose from over 100 custom finishes that range from solid colors, to premium distressing, and one of a kind hand painting. In addition to sustainably sourced solid wood mahogany furniture, Bramble’s assortment includes a quick ship program, as well as upholstery and complementary accessories and lighting. The company has had a long-standing partnership with U.K. based designer Steven Shell, with a special collection of furniture that bears his name.
As part of the company’s commitment to the environment, Bramble aims to create a sustainable environment and community that’s driven by the desire to preserve nature through Bramble’s Tree Planting program. Since 2005 over 1.5 million diverse trees have been planted to add to the growth of an ecological sanctuary in the Kediri forest in East Java, located close to their flagship factory. They also use eco-friendly finishing materials like toxic free paint and water based lacquers.
Anniversary celebrations are planned throughout the year with a special event at this year’s rescheduled High Point market in June. In addition, the company will be celebrating at their two to-the-trade showrooms in AmericasMart Atlanta and High Point, NC. Details will be shared on their website and social media channels. “We’re a family business at heart,” Mr. Bramble continued. “We’ve loved watching our family grow and we’re excited to see where the next 30 years takes us.”
About Bramble
Since 1991, The Bramble Company has been the leader in handmade, custom mahogany furniture. Manufactured from sustainably sourced mahogany wood in Central Java, Indonesia, more than 1,000 styles of furniture and hundreds of accessory products - including UL approved lighting - can be customized in over 100 finishing colors and finishing options. “Quick-ship” products are available for immediate purchase and are shipped from North Carolina. The Steven Shell Collection has been produced by Bramble Co. since 2009. For more information on the company, it’s products, and it’s environmental practices, visit brambleco.com.
Michael Snow
Bramble Furniture Company
mike@brambleco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
The Bramble Story