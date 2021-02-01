Methanol Institute Welcomes RIX Industries as Association's Newest Member
RIX Industries' innovative M2H2 generation systems offer a pathway to clean and sustainable energy for a wide range of applications, and we are happy to welcome them to MI.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome RIX Industries as our newest member company. RIX Industries is a technology-focused company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of gas generation systems, precision compressor solutions, and cryogenic cooling technologies for critical applications in Marine, Aerospace, Land, Energy, Industrial, Medical, and Telecom markets. Founded in 1878, the company is headquartered in Benicia, CA, and operates additional facilities in Sparks, NV (production) and Rockville, CA (Innovation Center).
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
RIX’s methanol-to-hydrogen (M2H2) generation systems enable the integration of advanced fuel reforming and hydrogen purification technologies for power generation and hydrogen delivery applications and afford users with a proven alternative to stored hydrogen (gas and liquid), thereby eliminating the associated costs and safety concerns.
RIX's mobile M2H2 systems provide an optimal solution for onboard hydrogen generation on a diverse range of platforms, including marine vessels, heavy-duty logistic vehicles, rail systems and off-road FCEVs. Our stationary M2H2 systems ensure continuous service and extended life for fuel cell backup power systems, hydrogen refueling stations, and materials handling equipment.
All RIX M2H2 systems are scalable, reliable, and affordable, and when used with renewable methanol, can deliver a net zero carbon solution.
Bryan Reid, Chief Sales Officer at RIX Industries stated, “We are focused on the future and fully committed to being part of a global clean energy solution. Our M2H2 generation systems deliver the high-purity hydrogen our customers need, when and where they need it. We look forward to working closely with MI members and customers as the world continues to adopt the technologies that will shape the future of our planet.”
