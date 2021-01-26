Boca West Realty Announces John Warsing as New Executive Sales Director
John T. Warsing brings over 20 years of team leadership and expertise in luxury residential sales to his Executive Sales Director role at Boca West Realty.
We are confident that John’s history as a distinguished sales leader and his motivation to succeed will be a great asset to the Boca West Realty team.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca West Realty is proud to announce the appointment of John T. Warsing as the company’s new Executive Sales Director. Warsing brings over 20 years of team leadership, expertise in luxury residential sales, client services, marketing, contract negotiations and will assist with the strategic growth of Boca West Realty.
— Stephann Cotton, Managing Broker
Warsing joins the Boca West Realty team as an established industry leader in the South Florida market with a successful real estate sales and marketing track record. Previously Warsing served as the Director of Sales for Turnberry International Realty in Aventura. Warsing has also served as Sales Director for several high-profile South Florida companies including Related Group/ISG of Aventura; Verzasca Group, Inc. of Bay Harbor Islands; and Aurora Luxury Condominiums in Sunny Isles Beach.
Warsing will take the lead of the experienced sales team currently operating on-site of the prestigious Boca Raton community. Boca West Realty focuses exclusively on properties within the gates of Boca West and its efforts are supported by advanced digital and traditional national marketing campaigns. The community is experiencing unprecedented demand as a result of the comprehensive outreach program.
“We are very excited to have John Warsing join us at Boca West Realty. His broad managerial experience, “can do” attitude, and decades of Florida real estate expertise will be the perfect complement to the existing team of seasoned real estate sales professionals,” says Stephann Cotton, Managing Broker. “We are confident that John’s history as a distinguished sales leader and his motivation to succeed will be a great asset to the Boca West Realty team.”
“I am looking forward to continuing to grow the team while representing the world’s #1 Private Residential Country Club,” says Warsing. “The roster of amenities at Boca West is unmatched anywhere else in the country, and the impeccable service the club offers is the hallmark of the community. I am proud to have the opportunity to showcase this unparalleled South Florida lifestyle.”
In addition to over 400,000 sq. ft. of resort-style amenities, Boca West members enjoy four championship golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer, Jim Fazio, and Pete Dye. A new 100,000-square-foot Golf & Activities Center offers Members an endless array of activities and events. The Club also features six highly acclaimed dining venues, a European-inspired spa, aquatics center, fitness center, and world-class tennis and pickleball facilities that appeal to every generation and age group. Boca West continues to enhance and expand its extensive amenities with its $45 Million Sports Center expansion getting underway this Spring. Boca West Country Club has never had an assessment to its membership, which is quite exceptional in today’s country club market.
Warsing received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of The National Association of Realtors, Florida Association of Realtors and Realty Association of Miami and the Beaches. A former golf professional, John spends his free time on the golf course or with his wife and three children.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and over 600 social events annually – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.
Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World; ranked one of the highest Residential Country Clubs worldwide and has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; Proudly recognized as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award and a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Sun Sentinel.
For more information or to view available listings within Boca West, visit BocaWest.com. To schedule a private showing, please call (561) 665-5855.
