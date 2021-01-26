Concierge Auctions Announces January/February Global Auction Lineup of $275 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

With pre-approved, construction “shovel”-ready design, plans, and permits held by New York City’s most luxurious, professional, and high-end general contractor SilverLining and lauded SPAN Architecture—150 Central Park South is ready for completion. Enter another world at Villa Firenze, where an authentic Italian village has been crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, encompassing more than nine pristine acres across three lots. This self-sustainable home offers superior ecologically focused American made solar panels which provide power for most systems with minimal utility bills. Opulent luxury awaits in this captivating Mediterranean villa. This .255-acre piece of land is a rare opportunity on North Atlantic Boulevard that will have you imagining the possibilities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its January/February lineup of over $275 million of luxury properties spanning 4 countries and 7 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include an impossible-to-recreate estate across nine acres in exclusive, guard-gated North Beverly Park boasting resort-style amenities in Beverly Hills, California; an iconic, one-of-a-kind Billionaire's Row penthouse including pre-approved, “shovel”-ready design by lauded architecture firms and unparalleled, low carry costs in New York, New York; a breathtaking, classic Mallorcan villa with a coveted hilltop location offering panoramic views of the coast and luxurious finishes; a contemporary, self-sustainable, and gated estate adjacent to Malibu, California with incredible mountain and ocean views; a blank canvas framed by commanding views of the Atlantic Ocean with 80 feet of ocean frontage in Lauderdale Beach; an incredible state-of-the-art estate sitting at the highest elevation in the coveted, hidden jewel of Little Compton, Rhode Island atop two impeccably manicured acres with deeded private beach access; and an Architectural Digest-featured contemporary Spanish home that is part architectural wonder and part work of art with views of the Mallorcan countryside, vineyards, and Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Hampshire House | 150 Central Park South, New York, NY

Bid January 26–28

The iconic early 19th century era architecture, located at the near center point of Central Park South (“Billionaires' Row”) between Park and 8th, Hampshire House will auction online this month in cooperation with Tal Reznick and Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International. Currently listed for $40 million, the property will sell with a $19.5 million Reserve to the highest bidder.

This unparalleled real estate offering presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reside in one of the most unique and trophy penthouses in the world with modern luxury and exquisite views atop the historic and iconic c1930s Hampshire House, one of Central Park’s most exclusive white glove buildings. With pre-approved, construction “shovel”-ready design, plans, and permits held by New York City’s most luxurious, professional, and high-end general contractor SilverLining and lauded SPAN Architecture, 150 Central Park South is ready for completion. Framing the incredible city and Central Park, a view that will never change, the award-winning design calls for 9,650 square feet of interior and exterior space with walls of glass, skylights, and oversized windows to bring the outside in and filter in an abundance of natural light. With outdoor living to span an incredible 1,125 square feet, with areas to host guests on any one of four terraces, including a private Central Park-facing terrace off the living room—the perfect backdrop for formal or casual entertaining.

“This is a prime investment opportunity to own an iconic piece of Manhattan real estate, ideal for property connoisseurs with interest in renovations or repositioning. With an appraisal of $95 million upon completion and fixed finish costs of only $15 million–$20 million, there’s great potential for huge return—especially for those who are bullish on NYC’s rebound in the next three to five years,” stated Elliott. “I’m confident that whomever is fortunate enough to win this property on auction day will likely never trade it again, making it a true one-of-a-kind opportunity to be the king or queen on Billionaires’ Row that simply will never exist again.”

Villa Firenze | 67 Beverly Park Court, Beverly Hills, CA

Bid January 26–February 2

Nestled between iconic Sunset Boulevard and Majestic Mulholland Drive in the hills above Los Angeles, Villa Firenze will auction online next month in cooperation with Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland. Currently listed for $160 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Enter another world at Villa Firenze, where an authentic Italian village has been crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, encompassing more than nine pristine acres across three lots. Privacy is paramount at the most exclusive guard-gated community in Los Angeles, where, accessed by its own street, the property’s expansive gates open to an immense courtyard with space for 30 cars, surrounded by lush 40-foot-tall Canary Island palms. A walking/jogging trail meanders the perimeter of the estate and its sweeping four plus-acre, exceptionally manicured backyard. Entertain a slice of European lifestyle with resort amenities galore including a pool with pool house and outdoor tennis court. This home is a one-of-a-kind escape—one of the finest ever offered—in the heart of Los Angeles.

"This one-of-a-kind escape is the finest ever offered in North Beverly Park,” stated Hilton. “There’s nothing else like it offered on the market, with everything one could ever desire—including impeccable privacy in one of the most exclusive locations in Beverly Hills.”

2424 North Atlantic Boulevard | Fort Lauderdale, FL

Bid January 28–February 2

Located in the exclusive Lauderdale Beach community, 2424 North Atlantic Boulevard is one of only 52 single-family residential homesites with ocean and beach frontage in Fort Lauderdale. At over 11,000 square feet, the oversized parcel is ready to conceive a dream estate. Currently listed for $7.995 million, 2424 North Atlantic Boulevard will sell to the highest bidder Without Reserve in cooperation with Timothy Elmes and Addison Ruff of Compass Florida.

This .255-acre oceanfront homesite is a rare opportunity on North Atlantic Boulevard offering unobstructed views of the Atlantic. The possibilities are endless to design a private escape or a multigenerational family retreat. Create a space that engages with its natural setting, where open windows give way to ocean breezes, and white sands are merely a step outside. Whether one desires effortless beachfront luxury, an incredible indoor-outdoor lifestyle, or a showpiece home built for entertaining a crowd, this property can make your dream a reality.

“This rare property offers an exceptional opportunity to provide a new owner the possibility to build their dream estate. It's arguably the best lot on the street and brings forth a combination of commanding ocean views and privacy,” stated Timothy Elmes, the listing agent. “Along with the Concierge Auctions’ team, their worldwide reach, and award-winning marketing, I look forward to orchestrating a competitive auction together.”

2915 Tuna Canyon Road | Malibu Adjacent, CA

Bid January 29–February 3

Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains between Malibu and Los Angeles, 2915 Tuna Canyon Road will auction online next month in cooperation with Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland. Currently listed at $5.499 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Located within the winding hills west of Los Angeles, Tuna Canyon Road is surrounded by views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. This contemporary, self-sustainable, gated estate occupies a hillside perch encompassing incredible views every day. An airy palette of steel, glass, and cement is enriched by warm bamboo accents, creating a tranquil atmosphere that meshes with the scenery. Indoor-outdoor entertaining is effortless with an open-plan design and multiple outdoor terraces for everything from cooking and alfresco dining to sunset-gazing around the fire. The serene master sanctuary complete with a spa bath can rival the finest spa. Soak in the tub with a view, or unwind in the jetted, steam shower for two. Perfect to enjoy a morning coffee or a nightcap on a private balcony overlooking the ocean.

“After watching numerous auctions held by Concierge Auctions in California, I'm excited to be partnering with them for the first time on the sale of this $5.499 million estate. After watching their past successes, I knew their expedited timeline would be a fit for my client," stated Bjorn Farrugia, listing agent.

Villa Malaika | Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Bid 12–17 February

Located atop a coveted and ideal hilltop location in Mallorca, Spain, Villa Malaika will auction online in February in cooperation with Gino Geremia of Geremia Luxury Properties. Currently listed for €17.5 million, the masterfully finished villa will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Stretching for 1.84 manicured acres, the property boasts lush established gardens with exotic plants and fruit trees, an immaculate pool with spacious deck to relax and lounge, several ponds and water fountains, plus walking paths to enjoy every inch to its fullest. The crown jewel of the property is the villa itself, with private guest quarters, terraces, and numerous places to entertain and impress any size gathering. Expansive windows flood the villa with natural light and make the very best use of its perfect panoramic and seaside views.

“I am incredibly excited to partner with Concierge Auctions for the first time,” stated Geremia. “Having witnessed their recent successes in the market here, I’m eager to combine my firm’s resources with their vast database and highly targeted marketing to secure the perfect buyer for this incredible property.”

Torrent Fals | Santa Maria del Camí, Mallorca, Spain

Bid 25 February–3 March

Perfectly positioned between the villages of Santa Maria del Camí and Santa Eugènia, Torrent Fals, a unique contemporary Spanish home will auction in cooperation with Marilí PérezUrízar and Leigh Lewis of Zest Mallorca. The reserve is set at €1.95M.

Torrent Fals is part architectural wonder and part work of art. Designed to flow seamlessly from the luxury finishes within to the Spanish countryside, vineyards, and Serra de Tramuntana mountain range surrounding it, the home makes best use of the stunning scenery visible from every room. Cohesive design brings luxury to every room, with brushed copper fixtures and custom, locally-sourced tile throughout the interior spaces. The main living and gathering area features incredible vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a fireplace, and floor to ceiling glass doors on both sides.

“We believe that Torrent Fals is well suited for the auction platform, and Concierge Auctions was the only choice for us, given their incredible track record in the market and impeccable global reach,” stated Olivia Calafat, seller. “While we have loved working on this project—creating a beautiful, architecturally stunning home that has gained attention from Architectural Digest itself—we are ready to pursue other ventures, including additional award-winning projects.”

Brutaliste sur Mer | Little Compton, RI

Bid June 8–15

Brutaliste sur Mer, a state-of-the-art estate that sits at the highest elevation in Little Compton, Rhode Island, will auction this June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Renee Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group. Currently listed for $7.85 million with, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. However, should someone want to snap up the property ahead of the scheduled auction date, it is available for sale with a Buy Now price of $5.95M.

Built to entertain, the stately grand pavilion entrance with custom cast entry steps and manicured two-acre parcel will impress from first sight. Admire the floor to ceiling glass that connects the living and dining areas to the terrace and pavilion, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, ideal for hosting any size party. The flawless gourmet kitchen boasts Viking/Subzero professional designer appliances, window walls, and Carrara marble countertops. Every room features its own unique view of the ocean, with custom floor to ceiling windows to invite the stunning scenery indoors, while deeded access to a private beach and miles of coastline beckons.

“I’m extremely excited to be taking my property to auction with Concierge Auctions,” stated Domenic Carcieri, seller. “It was clear to me that their superior database and marketing platform put the firm ahead of all other options—especially in a climate where a time-certain sale gives me the opportunity to move on to other projects on my timeline.”

Additional Properties Include:

5372 Isleworth Country Club Drive | Windermere, Orlando, FL

Bid Now-January 26

Currently Listed for $7.4M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Toni Cafferty of Isleworth Realty LLC

1031 Grand Isle Resort Penthouse | Emerald Bay, Exuma, Bahamas

Bid Now–January 26

Currently Listed for $3.449M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T

9620 A1A | Vero Beach, FL

Bid Now–January 26

Currently Listed for Currently Listed for $5.9M. No Reserve.

Selling Separately or Collectively with 9610 A1A

In Cooperation with Cindy O’Dare and Richard Boga of Premier Estate Properties

9610 A1A | Vero Beach, FL

Bid Now–January 26

Currently Listed for $2.9M. No Reserve.

Selling Separately or Collectively with 9620 A1A

In Cooperation with Cindy O’Dare and Richard Boga of Premier Estate Properties

Bluebird Ranch | Southeast, TX

Bid Now–January 26

Never Before Listed for Sale. Pre-Sale Estimate: $10M–15M.

In Cooperation with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches

J3 Ranch | Colorado County, TX

Bid Now–January 29

Currently Listed for $9.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Paula Coates of Texas Land Associates



209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW | Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid Now-January 27

Currently Listed at $8.5M CAD. No Reserve,

In Cooperation with Vivienne Huisman of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

35 Shoreline | Freeport, Bahamas

Bid January 26–29

Currently Listed for $1.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with James Sarles and Nikolai Sarles of James Sarles Realty

Greystone Manor | Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid January 29–February 3

Currently Listed for $6.98M CAD. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Vivienne Huisman of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

8106 Chalk Knoll Drive | Austin, TX

Bid February 9–12

Currently Listed for $7.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Julie Mack of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Beverly West Residences, 1200 Club View Drive | Los Angeles, CA

Bid February 12–16

Currently Listed for $9.2M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Goli Shapouri of Habitat Properties

56-1089 Kamehameha Highway #2 | North Shore, Oahu, HI

Bid February 11–17

Currently Listed for $3.2M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Julia Napua Fetzer and Sean F. Ginella of Hawaii Life

422 West Michigan Street | Indianapolis, IN

Bid February 19–23

Currently Listed for $2M. Reserve $1.25M.

In Cooperation with David Morris of eXp Realty

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.