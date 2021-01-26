Energy expert launches new company to offer clean energy management solutions

Energy Pro offers energy management solutions Energy Management Mobile Alerts

Energy Pro focuses on helping businesses manage multiple sites with green and efficient smart building technologies

JUPITER, FL, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new company led by experts in green energy solutions wants to help facilities managers, property managers, and building owners worldwide transition to running energy efficient commercial operations.

Energy Pro Inc. (energypro.ai) is a supplier in the global energy monitoring and management industry offering clients best-in-class solutions to key problems related to energy efficiency. Their focus is on advising managers on how to incorporate proven green technologies for monitoring energy usage to meet energy efficiency targets.

By working with leading-edge technologies like voltage optimization, real-time facilities energy monitoring and management software, and state-of-the-art motor upgrades to reduce energy consumption, Energy Pro aims to help clients reduce commercial and industrial energy waste. They also specialize in helping companies identify the top energy efficient LED lighting solutions to reduce costs and improve illumination.

In the age of COVID-19, Energy Pro is now helping commercial clients upgrade to Germicidal Ultraviolet Lighting (GUV), a type of lighting that is both efficient and effective at deactivating disease-causing viruses and bacteria in interior environments.

According to company founder and CEO Fred Morrill, in addition to helping clients profit by transitioning to the use of smart building technologies, Energy Pro's products exist to help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for greater corporate social responsibility.

“Our vision is to solve some of the worst areas of energy wastage in the global economy,” Morrill said. “We believe it is the responsibility of businesses everywhere to stop wasting the energy they use. Now is the time to leverage clean and green technologies to create new efficiencies and build a brighter future for our planet. Our talented team can help you do all this while improving your operations at the same time.”

Morrill said cutting down on waste and reducing inefficiencies isn’t only possible and affordable, it’s also one of the best ways to save money as profit margins grow thinner.

“By harnessing the power of the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), companies everywhere are seeing tremendous savings as they begin incorporating clean energy technologies,” he said. “Not only will you save money by working with us, you’ll also create more pleasant interior environments for your guests and employees.”

As part of the company's suite of energy efficiency services, Energy Pro also acts as an energy broker helping commercial clients procure electric or natural gas at wholesale prices.

View a video about Energy Pro's intuitive multi-site energy management solutions at https://vimeo.com/503813523.

Learn more about the specific services and technologies offered by Energy Pro Inc. and book an appointment at https://energypro.ai.

View a video about Energy Pro's intuitive multi-site energy management solutions at https://vimeo.com/503813523.