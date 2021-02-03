N2N Services joins the IMS Global Learning Consortium
With this partnership N2N takes its place in a global consortium of like-minded companies and institutions working to move edtech toward a better future.
IMS’s focus on sophisticated yet seamless edtech dovetails perfectly with our mission at N2N. We share their vision for the future of edtech, and I believe this will be a great match.”DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N2N Services, Inc., a leading platform provider for higher education systems integration, today announced their membership in the IMS Global Learning Consortium. N2N’s membership in the Consortium will ensure it’s an integral part of the work being done to move the edtech ecosystem forward in coming years.
— Kiran Kodithala
The IMS Learning Consortium is a group of collaborators from higher education, K-12 districts, states, and edtech suppliers that are working on moving edtech toward broad adoption of innovative, standards-enabled practices. Together, the members of the consortium are defining, adopting, and evolving a revolutionary integrated environment to enable better teaching and learning.
“We’re thrilled to be joining the IMS Consortium,” said N2N CEO Kiran Kodithala. “This is a group that is doing some groundbreaking work in edtech, and we’re excited to contribute to that work. IMS’s focus on sophisticated yet seamless edtech dovetails perfectly with our mission at N2N. We share their vision for the future of edtech, and I believe this will be a great match.”
About IMS
IMS is the world’s leading non-profit collaborative advancing edtech interoperability, innovation, and learning impact. IMS enables a plug and play architecture and ecosystem that provides a foundation on which innovative products can be rapidly deployed and work together seamlessly. IMS certification is a bond of trust and commitment to creating innovative products that work together for the benefit of instructors, students, and institutions.
About N2N
N2N Services Inc. is a leader in higher education application and data integration. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud-based SaaS platform providing standards-based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes. The Illuminate integration platform is used by hundreds of academic institutions (providing student services to over 1 million students) and enables institutions to meet strategic objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA.
