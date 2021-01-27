N2N Services Badged As Ellucian Ethos Integrator
Receiving the Ethos Integrator badge further extends our already strong relationship and reinforces our commitment to higher education, and we’re incredibly excited to continue our work with Ellucian.”DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N2N Services, Inc., a leading platform provider for higher education systems integration, today announced a widening of their current partnership with Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education.
N2N has been named an Ellucian Ethos Integrator. Ethos is a higher education platform focused on connecting people, processes, and applications across institutions, powering the essential work of colleges and universities. Longtime partners N2N and Ellucian will now have another avenue to help institutions eliminate the costly and time-consuming maintenance of multiple point-to-point integrations, reduce friction caused by siloed information, and unify data into a single source.
“Higher education institutions are increasingly looking for the most efficient and seamless methods to integrate their Student Information System with other systems used by their students, faculty, and staff,” says Kiran Kodithala, CEO of N2N Services, Inc. “Ethos provides a standards-based, scalable, and reusable framework for the Ellucian Banner and Colleague platforms. Ethos is extremely flexible and has great potential to enable turnkey data access and support innovations worldwide. Receiving the Ethos Integrator badge further extends our already strong relationship and reinforces our commitment to higher education, and we’re incredibly excited to continue our work with Ellucian.”
Higher education institutions today need a seamless flow of data in order to best support their students, faculty, and staff—both on campus and virtually. The Ethos integration eliminates costly custom coding that institutions have been forced to perform in the past to integrate the plethora of systems and applications on campus. Ellucian works with 2,500+ institutions in 50+ countries, and as an Ethos Integrator, N2N is well-positioned to help colleges and universities around the world solve their data and integration problems.
“We look forward to building on our relationship with N2N to include integrations using Ethos,” said Kuljit Dharni, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Strategic Programs, Ellucian. “As a long-standing partner, we share a commitment to helping our higher education customers connect data and processes across their institutions.”
About N2N
N2N Services Inc. is a leader in higher education application and data integration. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud-based SaaS platform providing standards-based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes. The Illuminate integration platform is used by hundreds of academic institutions (providing student services to over 1 million students) and enables institutions to meet strategic objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA.
