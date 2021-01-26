City of Tampa Encouraging Residents & Visitors to use “SafeTampa” App for Super Bowl LV
Report suspicious activity and more in the bay area by text message or free app
The City of Tampa is on the cutting edge of how technology can be used in high profile events like the Super Bowl to help gather important information and enhance public safety.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Tampa, Tampa Police, and the Tampa Bay Public Safety Joint Information Center launched a new app and anonymous tip system to help residents and visitors to the bay area report suspicious activity and more during Super Bowl LV.
— Terry Halsch, President of tip411
Developed by tip411, the SafeTampa app puts a powerful new tool into the hands of community members of all ages and is available for download for free via the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.
“Working together, we can make the bay area safe for everyone,” said Chief Brian Dugan of the Tampa Bay Police Department. “If you see something, say something.”
The new SafeTampa app enables the public to share anonymous tips about suspicious activity, human trafficking, drug use/abuse, domestic violence, and more while allowing law enforcement receive the information and respond back in real-time to create an anonymous two-way conversation.
“Our system has been used successful by many agencies to combat crime, illegal drug use, human trafficking, and more,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “The City of Tampa is on the cutting edge of how technology can be used in high profile events like the Super Bowl to help gather important information and enhance public safety.”
The SafeTampa app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before officers see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.
Those without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword SAFETAMPA and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted online at www.tampa.gov/police.
Terry Halsch
Citizen Observer
+1 3154813490
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
SafeTampa - Tampa Bay Public Safety Joint Information Center launch tip411 app for Super Bowl LV