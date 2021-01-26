Hiscox and Bold Penguin Announce 2021 Continued Integration Initiative
Enabling a seamless digital quoting experience for agents and small businessesCOLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Penguin, a commercial insurance technology provider, has upgraded its platform to improve the digital experience for the end customers and agents of their partner Hiscox, a leading small business insurer.
“Hiscox is one of the pioneers in the API integration space when it comes to small business insurance,” said Jim Struntz, Chief Operating Officer of Bold Penguin. “We are delighted to see them boldly move further into the digital quote experience and work with our engineering team to refine the numerous stages of issuing a policy.”
The new upgrade, which was completed at the end of 2020, allows for improved Hiscox support and troubleshooting, and enables future Bind and Pay API integration, building a smoother and more efficient experience for the end customer and agent. This, among other Hiscox digital capabilities, is available to select agents and brokers using the Bold Penguin platform.
“Building America’s #1 digital small business insurer has been an exciting journey for us over the last decade and we want to keep forging ahead,” said Kevin Kerridge, Executive Vice President, Small Commercial, at Hiscox USA. “Bold Penguin has played a key role in cultivating better digital experiences for agents, and we share a passion for the evolution of technology in the industry. Together, we’re delighted to leverage technology integration and expand the universe of small businesses with access to Hiscox products in the process.”
Bold Penguin has powered over 2 million small business insurance quotes by enabling brokerages, agents, and carriers to reach customers digitally. The Bold Penguin Exchange handles several thousand interactions each day through market-leading technology, providing companies, such as Hiscox, with an opportunity to reach small businesses through a number of distribution channels. With a number of agents, brokers and carriers utilizing the platform, Bold Penguin operates on a strictly neutral basis, and does not recommend outcomes.
ABOUT HISCOX
Hiscox USA provides a variety of specialty risk solutions, including a broad spectrum of errors & omissions, general liability, cyber and data security, media liability, management liability, crime, and terrorism insurance products.
Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.
The Hiscox Group employs over 3,100 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS. In the US, Hiscox underwrites admitted insurance products, including those for small businesses, through Hiscox Insurance Company Inc., a Chicago-based insurer.
ABOUT BOLD PENGUIN
Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.
Amber Wuollet
Bold Penguin
amber.wuollet@boldpenguin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn