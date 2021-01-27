Disruptive Technologies Announces Global Reseller Agreement with World Leading Service Provider, JLL
Norwegian Start-Up, Disruptive Technologies, tiny commercial-grade wireless sensors are now available to JLL clients
With smart sensors, facilities management and office managers will have access to data to detect and diagnose issues in all buildings, no matter their location”OSLO, NORWAY, NORWAY, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), creator of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors, today announced a global reseller agreement with JLL (NYSE: JLL), establishing Disruptive Technologies as a certified supplier.
Disruptive Technologies offers a simple and secure sensor solution that delivers useful insights to customers, enabling more sustainable, safe, and efficient operations. Tiny, non-invasive, and easy to use sensors can be placed virtually anywhere and offer a battery life that exceeds what exists in the market today—lasting up to 15 years.
Disruptive Technologies wireless sensors are available for purchase in the JLL Marketplace, JLL’s e-commerce platform built to help clients easily find and buy products and services needed to keep buildings running efficiently and effectively. With this agreement, JLL clients can use the JLL Marketplace to access and deploy Disruptive Technologies sensor technology, which operates independently of client enterprise networks.
“Sensor technology holds great potential to help commercial real estate improve operations and experiences, reduce its environmental footprint, and ensure a safer return to the office amidst the COVID-19 crisis,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, Chief Executive Officer at Disruptive Technologies. “Our global agreement with JLL will increase the accessibility of our wireless sensors, which will help turn any building into a smart and sustainable building – in minutes.”
JLL has been at the forefront of using Disruptive Technologies sensors to reduce engineering labor costs for over two years through JLL's Integral UK division in multiple segments. JLL and Disruptive Technologies also share the vision of delivering new and innovative workplace services through sensor technology and advanced analytics. JLL has implemented over 3,000 Disruptive Technologies sensors globally to effectively (cost and operations) monitor environmental conditions and to validate completion of enhanced COVID-19 cleaning protocols.
“With smart sensors, facilities management and office managers will have access to data to detect and diagnose issues in all buildings, no matter their location,” said Michael Ewert, Global Head of Data and BI solutions at JLL Technologies, the business division of JLL delivering technology solutions that transform the way organizations acquire, manage, operate and experience space. “Not only does real-time data alert users before problems occur, but it also enables safe re-entry to the workplace. Real-time data will help companies restore trust in employees and meet new safety standards brought on during the pandemic, such as increased HVAC functionality, space occupancy guidelines, smart cleaning protocols, and more.”
One case to demonstrate value: JLL deployed 100 Disruptive Technologies sensors to track the performance of standalone air conditioning equipment in a large manufacturing plant setting. These sensors eliminated more than five hours per week previously required to check equipment operations by manual inspection and provided the JLL facility engineering team access to real-time temperature and humidity data when abnormal operations are identified, resulting in 60% of labor savings for JLL. This solution was especially important to maintaining a productive work environment where high temperatures were complicated by the additional requirement for employees to wear COVID-19 personal protective equipment.
“By bringing Disruptive Technologies to the JLL Marketplace, our clients now have access to a highly configurable sensor platform to help drive more efficient building operations and enable safer work environments,” said Jon Stevens, President of JLL Marketplace, JLL’s e-commerce platform built specifically for challenges and opportunities in commercial real estate. “This agreement expands on our IoT offerings, providing scalable solutions with real-world insights to address our clients’ most pressing business challenges.”
Disruptive Technologies benefits from JLL’s distribution network and more than 200 years’ experience in commercial real estate, giving Disruptive Technologies broader visibility into global enterprise needs and accelerating its growth. From predictive maintenance to energy efficiency and sustainability, Disruptive Technologies is a rapidly growing innovator in the IoT market, connecting people and information to deliver Connected Change.
