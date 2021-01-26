An Overview of Food Recalls from 2017-2020

Jan 26, 2021

By Adam Friedlander, MS, CFS, Manager, Food Safety and Technical Services, FMI

Recently, FMI published two reports that summarize FDA and USDA recall press releases from 2017 through 2020. While FDA and USDA recall press releases do not account for every recall or public health alert, they represent significant recall events that may potentially present a serious risk to the consumer or user of the product. FMI monitors and analyzes these publicly available resources from the agencies to better understand risks to the food supply and help the food industry advance priorities that improve food safety.

Previously, FMI highlighted how undeclared allergens were the leading cause of food recalls. As observed in the two FMI recall reports, this trend continued for both private brand and national brand products from 2017 through 2020. Along with allergen labeling errors, there was a rise in the number of foreign material recalls in USDA-regulated products, and a rise in recalls due to Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes in FDA-regulated products.

The most important goal of product recalls is to quickly and effectively remove potentially harmful products from commerce. For recalls occurring after the product has been sold to customers, retailers and manufacturers share the responsibility for notifying customers and facilitating product returns. The food industry is committed to working with regulatory agencies, consumers and business partners to ensure potentially harmful products are removed rapidly from the marketplace, while prioritizing the prevention of mislabeling and contamination events that could lead to recalls or outbreaks.

To learn more about FDA and USDA recalls since 2017, please download both recall reports and download FMI’s Guidance for Retailers: Product Recalls for information and resources on managing recalls.

USDA Recalls 2017-2020

Guidance for Retailers: Product Recalls