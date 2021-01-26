Sustainable London Gin Distillery Launches Home Cocktail Making Kits and Virtual Mixology Masterclass
Prohibition is back but do NOT despair! JIM AND TONIC's new gin cocktail kits and virtual masterclass will educate, entertain and inspire during lockdown.
Prohibition may be back but do NOT despair! JIM AND TONIC is all about making the BEST gins, and serving them up in the BEST cocktails imaginable. We're now bringing this experience to YOUR home.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brief: A sustainable London gin distillery has put together a range of cocktail kits and virtual mixology classes during lockdown. The company hopes it will educate, entertain and inspire punters stuck indoors at home who are faced with weeks/months longer without being able to visit a pub or bar.
— James 'Jim' Mark
JIM AND TONIC, a London gin distillery are delighted to announce a new range of cocktail products to keep thirsty gin and cocktail lovers going during lockdown. The company firmly believes that these cocktail packs are the perfect way for people to let their hair down and re-create a professional cocktail experience at home whilst they’re missing out on being able to visit bars and pubs, as well as testing out their cocktail-making skills.
The business is also confident that there is something for everyone on offer here. For those looking full the full-blown cocktail-making and mixology experience there is the option to purchase a full cocktail kit with equipment, handcrafted gins and all the bells and whistles plus a virtual masterclass session with their expert team. Moreover, for those looking for a quicker cocktail, the company has also launched a range of ‘ready-made’ cocktails. Flavours include gin-based classics such as Negroni, Martini, Martinez or the company’s modern Rhubarb twist on a Gimlet.
The distillery has worked hard to create a cocktail experience for every preference imaginable. The team is hoping that these new cocktails and kits will put a smile on the faces of their customers whilst lockdown remains in full force.
The new gin cocktail packs were put together by JIM AND TONIC’s founder James ‘Jim’ Mark and his chief Mixologist, Sebastian (fondly known as “Mixo Seb”).
JIM AND TONIC are hoping their virtual cocktail masterclass will be the perfect experience for a couple’s lockdown date night at home. During the hour-long masterclass, participants will be guided through how to make bar-worthy cocktails such as The Bees Knees, a Pink French 75, a Mediterranean Gin Fizz and a classic and creamy Gin Sour. The company’s kits provide everything the participants needs to make each cocktail.
Eager customers can also explore the company website. Here they will find information on the different cocktail packs available, along with gin-based cocktail recipes and even video guides where they can watch how the cocktails are prepared by the expert mixologist himself.
About JIM AND TONIC:
JIM AND TONIC is a sustainable London gin distillery which operates a range of popular gin bars and micro-distilleries across the UK capital. The business has a strong commitment to reducing waste, reusing resources and regenerating their surroundings in London. The team want to revolutionise what it means to operate a business in London with their ‘Sustainable Urban Gin’ products and ethos. The business regularly receives fantastic reviews from customers due to their exceptional commitment to quality and home-delivery of their gin packs.
The team is always looking to bring more joy to the community and they firmly believe that their new cocktail kits are the perfect way to do it.
More information about JIM AND TONIC can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the distillery can be reached directly using the information below.
Chris Godwin
JIM AND TONIC
[07703][697][428]
chris[at]jimandtonic.com
https://jimandtonic.com/collections/cocktail-boxes-and-gifts
Chris Godwin
JIM AND TONIC
+44 7703697428
chris@jimandtonic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter