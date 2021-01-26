The Language of the Universe
An in-depth look at mathematics and how it runs the world we live inCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathematics is arguably one of the toughest subjects in school. From elementary to college and beyond, math offers challenges that only it can provide. But there is a very important reason why this is so. In fact, many important reasons. Math, in essence, is the language of the universe and unlocking its secrets can change the way science, engineering, business, economics, and even medicine runs. This is why books like Dr. Clement Falbo’s work, Mathematical Milestones: Nature, Science, Business, Computers, Artificial Intelligence, are very important in increasing one’s appreciation for the subject.
A retired teacher and a mathematics Professor Emeritus, Clement E. Falbo earned his PhD degree in math at the University of Texas in Austin. He taught different courses for more than three decades, including undergraduate mathematics, computer language, probability and statistics among others. Along the way, he authored numerous mathematical articles and three textbooks. He and his wife Jean Ann Falbo, “the pair of Docs,” taught mathematics and science to African high school students when Clement and Jean retired in 1999 and served in the U.S. Peace Corps to Zimbabwe.
The next two paragraphs below are comments made by Prof. Ken Ross, emeritus mathematics faculty from the University of Oregon and Prof. Jean Bee Chan, emeritus mathematics and statistics faculty from Sonoma State University, the California State University System.
“The author, Dr. Clement Falbo, has written a book full of pre-calculus mathematics that he clearly loves and enjoys sharing, including axiomatics. He illustrates concepts by experimenting in a playful and fun way. Many examples touch on applications. The level of sophistication varies throughout the book.
The author also shares many classical historical vignettes, including the questions as to whether mathematics is logical (i.e., consistent and complete), the struggles with Euclidean geometry and non-Euclidean geometry, and the modern status of the elusive twin-prime conjecture. The author really likes his subject and loves sharing it with others.”
The book presents mathematics in an entirely different light and makes the reader appreciate it more like art, rivaling literature, poetry, music, all while answering the age-old question students ask about math, “What’s this stuff good for anyway?” Along with insights about the field that showcase the author’s love and passion for the subject, it reveals numerous facts about mathematics, such as how matrix Algebra, which was invented in China in 300 BCE, is still used today to solve practical business problems.
Whether you love or hate math, this book will definitely change your view. Grab yours today!
