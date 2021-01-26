Who Let the Dogs Out?
A tale of a boy who hangs out with dogsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogs and kids go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly, and there is always something cute and borderline magical when witnessing just how kids connect with their canine buddies. This can also happen to dogs they don’t know, like there’s a natural connection between kids and dogs! Perhaps this is the reason for the saying that dogs are “man’s best friend.” This is shown in fun and entertaining detail in T. Steele Petry’s book Little Dougie and the Dogs.
When a physician decides to retire and swap out his medical gear for art supplies, amazing things can happen. This is exactly what Petry did when the time came to hang up his scrubs and pick up a paintbrush and pen, to go from physician to painter and poet. Petry authored all of the “Little Book” series, spanning more than eleven volumes including this fun and furry tale of Dougie and his doggy friends. Every book in the collection has Petry’s own words and illustrations and are designed for kids and adults alike.
This book in the series is about a boy named Dougie who loves going to the dog park to hang out and play with dogs of different kinds. As the reader goes through his story, they learn about the different kinds of canines Dougie interacts with, through very readable rhyming words and colorful paintings of each breed. It is definitely a book that will both entertain and educate at the same time, and will be enjoyed by young readers over and over again.
A must-have for dog lovers everywhere!
