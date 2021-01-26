A Boy and His Forest
A tale of a brave and inquisitive lad who wanders in the woodsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For some kids, the backyard is the closest thing they’ll get to connecting to nature, at least while they are young. Not everyone has access to woodlands to explore and even if they did, parents would definitely be worried about what could happen should their kids go astray. But for kids who grow up getting used to nature, the forest can be a playground where they can learn about the world and the creatures that inhabit it. This is what Freddy does in T. Steele Petry’s book Little Freddy in the Forest.
The author of the “Little Book” series, which includes this tale of Freddy, T. Steele Petry is a painter and poet who started off as a physician in the health industry. After many years of being a medical professional, he swapped out his medical tools for paintbrushes and a pen, moving to art to pursue his passion for storytelling and creative expression. The result is this book and many others, all written and illustrated by Petry for kids aged two to seven, but ones that can be enjoyed by adults too!
The book is about Freddy, a boy whose playground is the forest, as he goes out exploring from dawn to dusk. But he doesn’t hunt the rabbits or fish the rivers, he simply explores, observes, and appreciates the flora and fauna of his forest. The very interesting story, coupled with smooth and flowing poetry, and bright and colorful illustrations will fan the flames of not just a child’s imagination, but an adult’s inner kid as well!
Get your copy today and learn more about the forest with Freddy!
