A Wild Child’s Journey
The tale of a little girl who is friends with animalsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are times when a child’s curiosity and natural desire to explore the world around them can turn into a bad situation. For example, if a child wanders around too far, chances are they might find it difficult to find their way home. When kids get lost, it’s usually in a playground, in a park, or at a shopping center. However, when Sally got lost, it was in the wilderness! Fortunately, her amazing friends are very equipped to guide her back home. This amazing tale is in Little Sally on Safari by T. Steele Petry.
Physician, painter, poet are the three P’s that can best describe Petry, who retired from being a physician after years of caring for adults as a medical professional. These days, Petry is a full-fledged artist, painting on canvas and writing poetry on paper, both of which he uses in writing books for his “Little Book” series. The entire series is made of eleven books that contain educational poetry and entertaining illustrations for kids and even adults to learn from. This book, Little Sally on Safari, is the first in this collection.
The story begins with Sally exploring around her home in the amazing continent of Africa. However, things take a turn for the worse when she wanders too far and gets lost, unable to find her way back home. But she befriends the animals of the wild and with their natural traits, like Mrs. Giraffe’s long neck being able to find a high vantage point, they are all able to guide Sally back home!
With large readable words and colorful illustrations, both kids and adults alike will enjoy this book. Get yours now!
