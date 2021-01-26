Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,746 in the last 365 days.

A Safari Adventure

Little Sally on Safari

Little Sally on Safari

A story about a girl who gets lost and is found by animal buddies

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids love exploring, especially in the formative years of their youth when their minds are craving to learn more about the world. Sometimes when this happens, they get lost, whether they’re just running around in the mall or straying too far in the park or the playground. For Sally however, her exploration led her to get lost in a safari where normally people would need a lot of outdoor skills to get out of. This is the story of author T. Steele Petry’s book, Little Sally on Safari.

For years, Petry worked in the medical industry as a health care physician, providing service and advice to adults. When he decided that he had worked in this field long enough, he retired and put his energies to pursue his other passion: the arts! Petry turned to painting acrylics on canvas and writing poetry, with the latter leading to the creation of the “Little Book” series. This collection of now more than eleven books is composed of entertaining and educational books, the first of which is this story.

The tale is about a little girl who wanders around her home in Africa and in the process, gets lost. However, being a friend of the animals of the wild, Sally knew just who to ask for help to get back home! The book shows Sally talking to different animals, using their traits and talents to aid her on her way, with the story told using large font text for easy reading and illustrations made by Petry himself.

It is a book that both adults and kids alike will definitely enjoy. Get your copy right now!


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

A Safari Adventure

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.