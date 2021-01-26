The Bird Whisperer
The story of a boy who chirps his way through his dayCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout their childhood, kids will go through many different friends they will share experiences with. These connections they make through play, exploration, and even sadness and sorrow, help build their character over the years. Normally, kids would befriend other kids. Other humans, for that matter. But for little Billy, who has a very special gift, his friends include very feathery, very chirpy creatures: birds! Written by author T. Steele Petry, Little Billy and the Birds tells the story of a boy who talks to birds on a daily basis.
T. Steele Petry, a physician turned painter and poet, shifted from caring for patients to creating art on canvas and on paper. After retiring from the medical field, Petry was given the chance to put his entire self to the pursuit of the arts, specifically painting acrylic on canvas and writing poems for books for kids. And boy did he write. Starting with Little Sally on Safari, Petry eventually created what would be known as the “Little Book” series, which now spans eleven books and includes this one.
Petry’s book is about the titular Billy who regularly visits his nearby bird friends and not just hangs out with them, but basically talks to them! The story, aimed for kids ages two to seven, is an entertaining and educational tale that teaches readers, both kids and adults alike, about the different kinds of birds. It does so using beautiful pictures and fascinating information that will definitely make kids curious and interested to learn more!
This book about birds, for kids and adults alike, will surely be a hit to anyone fascinated with our avian friends. Grab a copy now!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter