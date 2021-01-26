Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,746 in the last 365 days.

The Bird Whisperer

Little Billy and the Birds

Little Billy and the Birds

The story of a boy who chirps his way through his day

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout their childhood, kids will go through many different friends they will share experiences with. These connections they make through play, exploration, and even sadness and sorrow, help build their character over the years. Normally, kids would befriend other kids. Other humans, for that matter. But for little Billy, who has a very special gift, his friends include very feathery, very chirpy creatures: birds! Written by author T. Steele Petry, Little Billy and the Birds tells the story of a boy who talks to birds on a daily basis.

T. Steele Petry, a physician turned painter and poet, shifted from caring for patients to creating art on canvas and on paper. After retiring from the medical field, Petry was given the chance to put his entire self to the pursuit of the arts, specifically painting acrylic on canvas and writing poems for books for kids. And boy did he write. Starting with Little Sally on Safari, Petry eventually created what would be known as the “Little Book” series, which now spans eleven books and includes this one.

Petry’s book is about the titular Billy who regularly visits his nearby bird friends and not just hangs out with them, but basically talks to them! The story, aimed for kids ages two to seven, is an entertaining and educational tale that teaches readers, both kids and adults alike, about the different kinds of birds. It does so using beautiful pictures and fascinating information that will definitely make kids curious and interested to learn more!

This book about birds, for kids and adults alike, will surely be a hit to anyone fascinated with our avian friends. Grab a copy now!


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The Bird Whisperer

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.