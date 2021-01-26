Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,746 in the last 365 days.

Jenny of the Woods

Little Jenny in the Jungle

Little Jenny in the Jungle

The story of a girl and the wilds of the world

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A child’s curiosity and imagination are most potent during the first few years of their lives. This is why all kids go learn, play, and explore most of the time. They do this in many different and various ways but for some, like Jenny, this means one thing: exploring the wilds! Author T. Steele Petry’s work, Little Jenny in the Jungle, aims to stoke the fires of a child’s curiosity and imagination through rhymes that show information about different animals all over the world.

Petry is a former family physician who worked in the medical industry with the goal of caring for those who are 35 years old and above. Now that he has retired, Petry has focused on painting, using mostly acrylic paints on canvas, and writing poetry, which is evident in this book. He has created what he calls the “Little Book” series, the first of which is Little Sally on Safari, and is now a collection that spans more than eleven books.

Jenny in the Jungle is the story of the titular Jenny who travels to different jungles in Africa and South America to explore and learn more about the different animals that live there. The rhymes within the book, aimed for kids ages two to seven, all teach them about animals like the Nile crocodile, scarlet macaw, blue wildebeest, and more! Easily read with a large font and a good balance of pictures and words, the book is certainly both educational and entertaining!

Lovers of animals and exploration should definitely have this book on the shelves. Get your copy today!


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Jenny of the Woods

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.