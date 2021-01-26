Jenny of the Woods
The story of a girl and the wilds of the worldCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A child’s curiosity and imagination are most potent during the first few years of their lives. This is why all kids go learn, play, and explore most of the time. They do this in many different and various ways but for some, like Jenny, this means one thing: exploring the wilds! Author T. Steele Petry’s work, Little Jenny in the Jungle, aims to stoke the fires of a child’s curiosity and imagination through rhymes that show information about different animals all over the world.
Petry is a former family physician who worked in the medical industry with the goal of caring for those who are 35 years old and above. Now that he has retired, Petry has focused on painting, using mostly acrylic paints on canvas, and writing poetry, which is evident in this book. He has created what he calls the “Little Book” series, the first of which is Little Sally on Safari, and is now a collection that spans more than eleven books.
Jenny in the Jungle is the story of the titular Jenny who travels to different jungles in Africa and South America to explore and learn more about the different animals that live there. The rhymes within the book, aimed for kids ages two to seven, all teach them about animals like the Nile crocodile, scarlet macaw, blue wildebeest, and more! Easily read with a large font and a good balance of pictures and words, the book is certainly both educational and entertaining!
Lovers of animals and exploration should definitely have this book on the shelves. Get your copy today!
