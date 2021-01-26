A New Decade Deserves a New Approach
TereoTech Solutions
TereoTech Solutions can help Companies transition to an automated digital process without the need for any investment.
We are excited in this journey with our clients and look forward to bringing Smart Technology Solutions that deliver value and a richer experience to our Customers.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TereoTech ideate, design, and deliver technology solutions for businesses and organizations that transform how they manage their peripheral security.
— Satish Kumar
TereoTech’s emphasis is on designing the most user-friendly solutions that are instantly deployable, secure, and scalable.
We Design Smart Technology Solutions that Secure Organizations and deliver Superior Employee and Visitor Experiences
Tereo Visitor Management Solution (VMS) is fully customizable to suit the needs of any organization. It offers a Contactless experience to Visitors, Security staff, and Employees. Tereo VMS is packed with features such as Face Recognition technology and automated processes to ensure your Business has the latest in VMS
(Pay-as-you-Go Solution)
Tereo Face Recognition Attendance Solution can replace your Biometric / Paper Attendance process and provide your Employees with a Contactless Attendance experience – no matter whether they are in the office or working remotely. With Face Recognition, Geo-Location, a Leave Management System, and Dynamic Reporting, your HR can deploy a secure, scalable Attendance solution for Employees, Contractors, and Vendor partners.
(UPTO 25 Employees FREE to use)
Tereo Material Gate Pass Management Solution is designed to replace hard to audit paper Gate Pass processes. Tereo MGM is a fully integrated solution that can instantly digitize and automate the Gate Pass system of any organization. Tereo MGM enables organizations to track, audit, and report the movement of materials in and out of their offices.
(Inter-Location/ Branch Material transfer is FREE to use)
Tereo Solutions require No Investment.
Tereo’s Pay-as-you-Go Model means Customers decide when to pay and how much to pay for Tereo Services
Download Now - Get it on Google Play Store
VMS - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.frVmsNational
EAS - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tt_office
Experts in -
Visitor Management Solution
Face Recognition Employee Attendance System
Material Inward/ Outward Gate Pass Solution
Satish Kumar
TereoTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
+91 98922 22242
satishkumar@tereotech.com, info@tereotech.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Tereo Contactless Visitor Management Solution with Visitor Web Check-in, and Meeting Room Management