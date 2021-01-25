One Injured in Twin Mountain Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 January 25, 2021

Carroll, NH – On the afternoon of Saturday, January 23, a Massachusetts woman sustained serious injuries after crashing her snowmobile into some trees adjacent to the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., April Belsito, 52, of Dudley, MA, was riding a snowmobile with a group of family members heading southbound from the Zealand area toward Route 3. While going up an incline in the trail, Belsito lost control of her snowmobile which caused her to collide with trees and to be thrown from her machine. Following the crash, Belsito was immediately attended to by her riding companions. Belsito’s husband was able to make a cell phone call to 911 from the scene, which initiated a response by area rescuers.

Upon receiving the call for help, personnel from the Twin Mountain Fire Department and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer responded to the scene. Fire personnel were able to utilize a tracked ATV and specially designed rescue trailer to safely transport Belsito from the woods. Once roadside, Belsito was taken by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

This incident is still under investigation by Conservation Officers. It is believed that a mechanical malfunction may have been a significant contributing factor to this crash.