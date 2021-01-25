One Injured in Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Sergeant Glen Lucas 603-271-3361 603-788-4850 January 25, 2021

Pittsburg, NH – On Saturday, January 23, at approximately 3:45 p.m., 53-year-old Terrie Kelly of Sunapee, NH crashed her snowmobile on Round Pound in Pittsburg. Kelly was attempting to exit the pond and back onto the shore when she struck a rock that was hidden by the snow.

Kelly told investigators that just before she got to shore she had tried to avoid a patch of slush. This put her snowmobile slightly off center in relation to the exit trail from the pond. The front left side of the snowmobile hit a rock at the shoreline, and after the collision the rear of the snowmobile spun to the right, ejecting Kelly over the handlebars and through the windshield. Kelly sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A call to 911 was made and Pittsburg Fire-Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers responded to the scene. Kelly was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment.

The primary factor in the crash was the hidden rock, which was an obstruction that could not have been seen.