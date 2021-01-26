Gecko Robotics doubles office and research space; headcount set to grow in 2021
Due to increased demand for robotic inspection of industrial assets, Gecko is preparing for the long-term with a space buildout to accommodate its growth.
Our vision at Nova Place is to build a world-class R&D environment that inspires innovation and customer service to the world’s most critical industries. We need the world’s best engineers to do this!”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release - Industrial software and robotics company, Gecko Robotics, announces plans to lease 70,000 square feet at Nova Place, doubling the size of its Pittsburgh headquarters and R&D facility. Gecko’s other offices in Austin and Houston, Texas are growing too.
— Jake Loosararian, CEO, Gecko Robotics
Gecko Robotics, a leader in robotics and predictive maintenance software, announces plans to move its East Liberty headquarters to Nova Place, a mixed-use urban redevelopment in Pittsburgh’s North Side. The move to the 70,000 square foot space will double the size of Gecko’s Pittsburgh office and robotics manufacturing facility. Planning for Nova Place is underway with the grand opening scheduled for November of this year.
Gecko’s new space will feature an impressive two-story testing area and other functional installations that show off their wall-climbing robots. Nova Place offers additional amenities including an on-site gym, conference center, and events space. With this move, Gecko re-emphasizes the commitment to the Pittsburgh region, even as its business is expanding globally.
“Our vision for Nova Place is to build a world-class R&D environment that inspires innovation and customer service to the world’s most critical industries. We need the world’s best engineers to do this, and we think Pittsburgh has access to this type of person,” said Jake Loosararian, co-founder & CEO of Gecko Robotics.
Rapid Growth for Texas Locations
2021 will be a year of growth across the board for Gecko Robotics. They are preparing for rapid expansion in their Austin and Houston, Texas sites. “Our offices in Austin and Houston will grow fast as we double the headcount of our company this year. Its proximity to customers, access to diverse talent pools, and incredible BBQ make this expansion intuitive,” said Loosararian. Austin is ranked globally as a hub for top tier tech talent, and Houston is the Oil & Gas capital of the world.
The new Pittsburgh office will remain home to Gecko Robotics’ leadership, R&D, and hardware teams. The Austin and Houston expansion will focus on sales, operations, and software. Gecko recently hired a VP of Sales in Austin and is relocating a VP of Product from Silicon Valley to Pittsburgh.
