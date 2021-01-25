Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Monday, January 25, 2021

SB 2, PN 51 (K. Ward) – A Joint Resolution proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania providing for prohibition against denial or abridgment of equality of rights because of race and ethnicity, providing for disaster emergency declaration and management, and concurrent orders and resolutions. Senator K. Ward offered amendment A00173 which is a technical amendment. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote.

