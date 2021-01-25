Post Session Report :: Monday, January 25, 2021

SB 2, PN 51 (K. Ward) – A Joint Resolution proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania providing for prohibition against denial or abridgment of equality of rights because of race and ethnicity, providing for disaster emergency declaration and management, and concurrent orders and resolutions.Senator K. Ward offered amendment A00173 which is a technical amendment. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.