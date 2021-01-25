Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,763 in the last 365 days.

DCCA NEWS RELEASE: REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOLD FREE VIRTUAL “CONDORAMA VII” EDUCATION EVENT

Posted on Jan 25, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Real Estate Commission, together with Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter will hold a free “Condorama VII” event via webinar, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature four speakers recognized in the condominium community for their expertise in the Hawaii condominium law, specifically in the areas of condominium association construction contracts, conducting annual meetings, insurance for condominium contractors, and association reserves.

The event is open to the public and registration is available online at www.caihawaii.org. For more information, the public may call the Real Estate Branch at 808-586-2644.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

  • ABC’s of Reserves
  • Do’s and Don’ts of Construction Contracts
  • What Insurance Contractors Should Have Before You Hire Them
  • Annual Meeting Blunders to Avoid

The Real Estate Commission is one of 25 boards and commissions administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of prelicense schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents, and condominium hotel operators; and certification of prelicense and continuing education courses, and prelicense instructors.

# # #

Media Contact:

Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582

You just read:

DCCA NEWS RELEASE: REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOLD FREE VIRTUAL “CONDORAMA VII” EDUCATION EVENT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.