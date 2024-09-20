DCR News Release – Missing Work Furlough Inmate from O‘ahu Community Correctional Center

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

Sept. 19, 2024

Missing Work Furlough Inmate from O‘ahu Community Correctional Center

HONOLULU — O‘ahu Community Correctional Center work furlough inmate Bobby M. Cotton failed to return to OCCC Module 20 from his job-seeking pass. He was supposed to return by 5 p.m. today, Sept. 19, 2024. Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Cotton, 51, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approximately 177 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is serving time for second-degree robbery. He now faces an additional escape charge when he is found. An escape charge is a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Cotton is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

