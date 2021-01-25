Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New: 19th Century Malay Letters Available Online

The Library of Congress today announced the digitization of 46 Malay letters from the 19th century, mainly from Malay kings and Southeast Asian notables to William Farquhar, a pioneering British colonial administrator in Singapore (1819-1823), providing online access to an important resource on the founding of that country.

Written in Jawi script, an adaptation of the Arabic script for writing the Malay language, the 46 letters reflect exchanges between Malay rulers and Farquhar, a key figure in the founding of modern Singapore. 

