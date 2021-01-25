Learn how trout are raised in hatcheries at MDC virtual programs

BRANSON, Mo. – Trout are a popular fish to catch in Missouri, but they’re not native to the Show-Me State. Many of the rainbow and brown trout found in Missouri streams and at trout parks began their lives in a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) cold-water hatchery.

People can learn more about the unique process of raising trout at two free virtual programs being conducted by staff at Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery. The first online event, “The Hatchery in Pictures,” will be from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 30. This program, which will be instructed by MDC Interpretive Center Manager Alison Bleich, will be a photographic tour of Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery and will talk about the facility’s history, how trout are raised at the hatchery, and where they are stocked. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175781

On Feb. 4, MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will offer a live behind-the-scenes look at how trout are spawned at the hatchery at “Trout Spawning, Hatchery Style,” a virtual program which will be from 9-9:30 a.m. Hatchery staff will walk through the process from egg collection to fertilization and will be available to answer questions. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175807

Though these programs are free, registration is required to participate using the links above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. Both programs will include chat-based question-and-answer periods where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.