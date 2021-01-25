Schwank Hosting BCTV Show on Pennsylvania’s Economic Outlook for 2021

Reading, January 25, 2021 − State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) is hosting a live telecast on BCTV on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. The program is on Pennsylvania’s Economic Outlook for 2021 and will include a panel conversation between Matthew Knittel, director of the Independent Fiscal Office, Mark Mekilo, Executive Director of the Senate Democratic Appropriations Committee and Toni Marchowsky, Deputy Chief of Staff to Senator Vincent Hughes. Schwank will serve as moderator.

During the live telecast, home viewers can call 610-378-0426 to converse with the panel. The telecast can be viewed on BCTV, Comcast Reading Channel 15, Service Electric CableVision Channel 19, and Comcast Southern Berks Channel 965.

“Dollars drive policy and my constituents need to know where the state is as we navigate a financial recovery from the coronavirus pandemic,” Schwank said. “I am hopeful that this panel will leave viewers with a better idea of where our Commonwealth stands and how we move forward.”

The show will also stream live on www.bctv.org.

-30-