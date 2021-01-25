Apply for spring turkey controlled hunts starting Feb. 1

Hunters wanting to participate in this spring's controlled hunts for turkey can apply from Feb. 1 through March 1. Spring 2021 turkey controlled hunt information is in the 2020-21 Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Seasons and Rules book.

Hunters who have a 2021 hunting license may apply for controlled hunts at any Fish and Game license vendor; with a credit card by calling 1-800-554-8685; or online at https://license.gooutdoorsidaho.com. Check out this video for instructions on how to apply for controlled hunts on Fish and Game's new licensing system:

There is a nonrefundable application fee is $6.25 per person for residents and $18 per person for nonresidents. An additional fee is charged for telephone and Internet applications. Mail-in applications are not accepted.

Successful spring turkey applicants will be notified by mail no later than March 20, however, it is the applicant's responsibility to find out if they were successful in the controlled hunt drawing. Results will also be posted online by March 20. Any leftover tags for spring turkey controlled hunts go on sale April 1.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in controlled youth hunts, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply for a controlled hunt, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt they are applying for.

A turkey hunter must have a controlled hunt permit and a general tag or extra tag to hunt in a controlled hunt, and can only harvest one bird per controlled hunt permit.