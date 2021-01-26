Le’Host Hair and Wigs Disrupts Haircare Industry Introducing Wig Care Products

Wig Wearers Will Now Have Products Available in 300 Walmart Stores across the United States

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le’Host Hair and Wigs headquartered just outside of Detroit in Ferndale, Michigan announced today that they are releasing their revolutionary wig care product line to 300 Walmart stores across the United States.

Le’Host Hair and Wigs, owners are the husband-and-wife entrepreneur team of Henry and Haith Johnson. The Johnsons who have been in the beauty industry for over 30 years, have several product creations that they off their existing client base. What they saw lacking in the marketplace, and on the shelves for easy consumer consumption were products for the care of natural hair, weaves, and wig units.

Particularly to the myriad of women who wear wigs, but do not have quality products to protect and support their units. “We are delighted to serve the masses by making our products available for public consumption and are thrilled Walmart is the perfect partner to provide their trusted brand name and platform to do so,” responded Haith Johnson, owner, Le’Host Hair and Wigs “Our own clients were giving us their need for the product for the consumer from the beginning, and it was only a matter of time, testing and the right partners to get it to the public.” Le’Host products are planned to be distributed in over 300 stores throughout the north and southeast regions of the United States. The product line will include:

• Unlock Hair Detangler – proprietary formula that detangles with a special hydration formula that protects and conditions the cuticle.

• Wrap and Set Foaming Lotion – fast-drying, non-flaking, hydrating and alcohol-free.

• Protect and Shine Laminate – provides shine, protects, and seals the cuticle, keeps hair silky and manageable.

• Healthy Edge Smoother - non-greasy, flake-free, and colorless, provides a soft touchable hold while nourishing edges. With Jojoba Oil, it will moisturize, thicken, strengthen, and rapidly increase hair growth.

“We strongly anticipate our products to fly off the shelves. We are confident that we are providing the right solutions at the right time for our customers,” said Henry Johnson.

The Johnsons also are dedicated to community service, by partnering with the American Cancer Society as a designated wig bank, distributing free wigs to cancer survivors. They have seen clients suffer medical conditions after returning from military service and work with the Veterans of America.

Le’Host Hair & Wig is a designated wig bank to distribute wigs on the behalf of American Cancer Society and to donate wigs into the community to restore self-esteem and give a sense of normalcy. “As a salon owner and hairstylist, says Haith. “ I felt it important to take a lead in assisting in getting the wigs to those who are in need.”

About the company for print purposes:

Le’Host Hair and Wigs prides itself on integrity and high standards of service specializing in natural hair, hair replacements including custom-made wigs, designer wigs and weaves. Over the years they have had the privilege servicing high profile celebrities working on film productions, television shows, music videos, award shows and events.

Owners Henry and Haith Johnson have been in the beauty industry for over 30 years providing cutting edge service to clients, and philanthropic organizations for people who need their services. Additionally, services include products and styling for weave clients, natural hair, and those that have special needs, such as alopecia or hair loss.

Le’Host Hair and Wigs cares an inventory of over 300+ wigs in stock to select from.

For more information: lehosthair.com