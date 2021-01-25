LENSEC and RS2 Collaborate on Security Software Integration
Perspective VMS® users can leverage integration with RS2 Access It! Universal softwareHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LENSEC and RS2 Technologies are announcing a new integration partnership providing customers and partners with greater efficiency and flexibility when combining LENSEC’s Perspective VMS® and RS2 Access It! Universal access control software.
PVMS software by LENSEC can control doors by issuing access control commands to locks and devices equipped with Access It! Universal access control from RS2. From the Video Management Software, users can control doors from the map module or the camera viewer module, or even by incorporating automated logic workflows from Perspective VMS®. The software integration also pulls event information from RS2 software and can import RS2 devices from the access control configuration database.
This technical collaboration allows the RS2 access control events to become searchable in Perspective VMS®. These events may be associated with security video and tagged as the events occur. Events are also found in transaction history reports, allowing system administrators to filter and search for activity, such as cardholder access, invalid entries, doors forced open, and more. The associated video improves the record with visual verification. As with other archives, this video of the access control event can be extracted, shared internally, and downloaded as watermarked evidence for law enforcement or interested third parties.
“Working alongside LENSEC to integrate the Access It! Universal access control software allows RS2 to strengthen its software using innovative video management for faster response times and greater intelligence for customers,” said Jeff Bransfield, National Sales Manager, RS2 Technologies. “Access control goes hand-in-hand with video surveillance, creating a cohesive approach to security and strengthening situational awareness across an organization.”
Close integration with third-party systems is a way PVMS achieves beneficial results for joint customers. Software engineers continue to develop more powerful integrations, making PVMS an excellent choice for security deployments.
Jeff Kellick, Chief Product Officer for LENSEC, says the company is looking to improve solution offerings by providing increased flexibility to customers and certified systems integrators. Kellick adds, “This integration allows many more customers to operate their electronic access control and video management software within a unified environment, creating an efficient approach towards facility automation, safety, and security. We aim for our users to save critical time when responding to threats or disturbances with real-time video, incorporated automatic workflows, and forensic search of data related to these access control events.”
LENSEC has a history since 1998 as a pioneer in video management software. Perspective VMS, the company’s flagship enterprise software, is an advanced video surveillance platform providing effective, remote situational awareness and security management of facilities. Customers with IP cameras rely on PVMS to manage and stream video from thousands of IP cameras at geographically diverse sites.
LENSEC’s physical security experts are well-versed in complex security projects, including commercial properties, government sites, educational facilities, critical infrastructure, and much more. LENSEC employees offer their expertise, meeting the company’s goal to keep people and property safe. LENSEC distributes PVMS through a channel of security integrators.
RS2 Technologies is a leading manufacturer of access control software. The Access It! Suite of software is where security professionals turn when they need an effective and reliable access control solution.
