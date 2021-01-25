Hoyer Statement Applauding President Biden on his 'Buy American' Executive Order

"For the past eleven years, I have been leading House Democrats' plan to create jobs and expand access to economic opportunity, which we call the Make It In America plan. It is based on the idea that American prosperity begins by making sure that our government is providing targeted assistance and resources to businesses and workers that will boost growth and help Americans get ahead instead of just getting by. This is something that I know President Biden understands as well, and I am glad that today he will sign an executive order that complements the Make It In America legislation House Democrats have supported over the years. His 'Buy American' actions today will not only deliver on a key Democratic campaign pledge to support American industry and American workers, but it will surely be a first step toward a renewed effort to help more of our people Make It In America through strategic policies and investments in infrastructure, education and skills training, and entrepreneurship. "In particular, I am encouraged that today's executive order will include the appointment of a new Director of Made-in-America at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Having an individual tasked with overseeing a government-wide approach to ensure greater federal procurement of goods and services made right here in our country by American workers will provide this important work with the focus and attention it deserves. At the same time, this order will make use of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership to encourage federal agencies to find domestic suppliers for more of the products they source, which will be a great boost to American entrepreneurs and small businesses. Along with the order's other provisions, these are not only helpful actions that will promote American job creation but they are also part-in-parcel with the Make It In America plan I've been proud to lead. I look forward to working with President Biden and his economic team to advance the goals of House Democrats' Make It In America plan in the weeks and months ahead."