Hoyer Statement on President Biden Reversing Trump's Transgender Military Ban

"No Americans should be turned away from serving in defense of their country simply because they are transgender. The Trump Administration's ban on transgender Americans serving in uniform not only ran counter to the values and principles of our nation and our democracy but also shortchanged our national security by denying the military the full talent and experience available to serve. That ban failed to recognize the contributions of patriotic transgender people who had been serving with distinction and in mission-critical roles supporting our troops in the field. Today, that sad and dangerous policy comes to an end. I was proud to help lead the effort in 2010 to end the discriminatory 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,' policy that banned LGBTQ Americans from serving openly in our Armed Forces, and today I applaud President Biden and Secretary Austin for taking this important step back toward a stronger military that reflects the best of America."