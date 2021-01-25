$200 Million in 'Bridge NY' Funding Available

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the availability of $200 million in BRIDGE NY funding for local governments to make their infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events. The new funding will allow localities to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts statewide. It builds upon $500 million previously awarded to 143 local governments since 2016 for the rehabilitation and replacement of 298 bridges and culverts. These strategic infrastructure investments have enhanced the quality of life for residents and businesses in every region of the State and have provided unprecedented support for making New York's communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change. This initiative supports the goals of New York's nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

"New York State and communities around the world are increasingly contending with extreme weather events driven by climate change, and it's vital that we fortify our community infrastructure to be resilient to those changes," Governor Cuomo said. "This newly-available BRIDGE NY funding provides communities statewide with the technical and financial support necessary to harden locally owned bridges and culverts, which will not only enhance their safety and reliability, but will facilitate regional and global economic competitiveness."

The BRIDGE NY application is available to all municipalities authorized to receive and administer state and federal transportation funding. Awards will be made through a competitive process and will support all phases of project development, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction. Evaluations will be based on the structural condition of a bridge or culvert and its resiliency and significance based upon traffic volumes, detour considerations, the number and types of businesses served and the overall impact on commerce. Consideration will also be given to projects that provide demonstrable benefit for Environmental Justice Communities.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said, "Families and workers across the Hudson Valley deserve strong and safe infrastructure. Not only does the BRIDGE NY funding rehabilitate our bridges, but it will also help create jobs right here in New York. I applaud the Governor's investment in our local communities, and will continue to fight for the resources New York state and Hudson Valley communities need to repair our bridges and safeguard our infrastructure from the impacts of climate change and extreme weather."

Rep. Adriano Espaillat said, "I commend Governor Cuomo on today's announcement to invest $200 million to strengthen New York's infrastructure and rebuild roads and bridges throughout our communities. We cannot ignore the detrimental impact that climate change has on our buildings and transportation systems and must continue to invest and put forth policies that ensure job creation, strengthen safety, and help make our infrastructure more resilient for everyone. I look forward to continuing to work at the federal level to secure robust investments in New York's infrastructure."

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Governor Cuomo recognizes that aggressive investments in transportation infrastructure are crucial for our State's long-term competitiveness and sustainability. The funding being made available under the BRIDGE NY initiative will serve to make our State's communities more environmentally and economically resilient."

Applications for funding will be accepted January 25, 2021 through May 19, 2021 for culverts, and June 9, 2021 for bridges. Applications and additional information are available at: www.dot.ny.gov/bridgeny.

With the addition of this new funding, New York State is providing more than $1 billion during the current fiscal year for regionally derived, locally administered road and bridge projects. The BRIDGE NY program, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, is part of the State's historic $306 billion infrastructure plan.

Senator Tim Kennedy, Chair of the New York State Senate's Transportation Committee, said, "It is imperative that New York's infrastructure prioritizes the safety of drivers, and through this funding, municipalities will have access to financial resources that will ensure this is possible. Strategic investments like these are key to creating sound transportation networks statewide, and I look forward to seeing these funds support future improvements across New York."

Assemblyman William B. Magnarelli, Chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee, said, "As we've seen over recent years, New York is vulnerable to a variety of severe weather. Investing in protecting our bridges and culverts statewide is as important as maintaining our roads and bridges. This announcement shows New York State's commitment to protecting and enhancing our statewide infrastructure."

New York State County Highway Superintendents Association President Joe Wisinski said, "On behalf of the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association and the members we serve, we thank Governor Cuomo for advancing this critical funding for the BRIDGE NY program. Maintaining bridges and culverts across the state will generate good-paying jobs and keep millions of motorists safe. Investing in transportation infrastructure is essential to the safety of New Yorkers and the strength of our economy. We look forward to working with Governor Cuomo and the Legislature to ensure the delivery of fair funding for local roads and bridges.

NYSAOTSOH President Alex Gregor said, "The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways applauds Governor Cuomo for continuing the critical BRIDGE-NY funding program. Half of the bridges in New York are owned by local governments. This essential bridge and culvert funding program is necessary to provide the public with a safe and functional statewide transportation system; one that benefits the climate, supports jobs and boosts economic growth for our communities."