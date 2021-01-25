Trauma & Beyond Psychological Center has been awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission

We are pleased to announce that Trauma and Beyond Psychological Center ®has been awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma and Beyond Psychological Center ® has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for our Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization/Day treatment programs (PHP) by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Trauma and Beyond Psychological Center ® underwent a rigorous review on December 21-22, 2020. A team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with our PHP and IOP standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, employee continuing education, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public….,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Trauma and Beyond Psychological Center ® for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

Founders Dr. Lynne Friedman-Gell and Dr. Joanne Barron credited the hard work and professionalism of their excellent clinical and administrative team. In a joint statement the founders stated, “Our team works tirelessly to ensure that each patient receives the quality of care for which we are known.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Trauma and Beyond Psychological Center is a mental health center specializing in the treatment of complex and single incident trauma and associated mental health disorders. Using an integrative approach, the center offers a combination of trauma informed modalities informed with a neurobiological understanding of the mechanisms of growth promotion. Services include: Outpatient, Intensive Outpatient, and Partial Hospitalization/Day Treatment. For more information, please visit www.traumaandbeyondcenter.com