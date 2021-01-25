N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet February 9
The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, February 9. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.
Among its duties, the Commission has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. The Commission is required to submit annual progress reports to the Joint Legislative Commission on Energy Policy and the Environmental Review Commission. Employees with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality serves as staff to the Commission and enforces rules the Commission adopts.
Who: Oil and Gas Commission Meeting
When: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 9
Where: Virtual meeting address:
Meeting Password: NCOGCQ12021
Join by Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Meeting Number (Access Code): 178 224 3176