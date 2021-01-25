New Book Promises to Help Chamber Professionals Have a Greater Impact on Their Chambers and Communities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Horseshoes vs. Chess: A Practical Guide for Chamber of Commerce Leaders, by seasoned chamber executive and former mayor Dave Adkisson.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/35RDpP2
Horseshoes vs. Chess offers a wealth of practical ways and lessons to help any Chamber leader increase their positive impact on their community and achieve greater prosperity.
“This is not meant to be an instructional manual or a scholarly work on organizational dynamics, nonprofit management or leadership,” says Dave. “Rather, it attempts to offer particular insights about leadership in a chamber of commerce context – to address time management, politics, group dynamics and similar matters – all within that context.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
A veteran chamber executive and former mayor, Dave Adkisson, CCE, served as the CEO of three chambers: his hometown chamber in Owensboro, KY; the metro Birmingham (AL) Regional Chamber, and the Kentucky (state) Chamber. On the national level, he served as the 2010 chairman of the board of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), was the 2014 chairman of the board of the Council of State Chambers (COSC), was a founder of the national State Chamber Policy Center, served six years on the board of the U. S. Chamber and served as the chairman of the U.S. Chamber’s education policy committee. He is a past chair of the ACCE Foundation. Together, he spent more than 30 years in the chamber field.
Adkisson retired from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in 2019 after 15 years as president and CEO. During his tenure, the Chamber was routinely ranked as the top lobbying organization in Kentucky, tripled its budget, doubled its staff, and was named the 2017 State Chamber of the Year. In addition to achieving several landmark legislative victories, Adkisson created the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center and the Leadership Institute for School Principals, a program that has invested more than $3 million in executive leadership training for school principals.
Earlier in his career, he was elected mayor of Owensboro, KY at age 34 and re-elected four years later without opposition. He championed the creation of the RiverPark (performing arts) Center on the Owensboro riverfront, the Mid-America Airpark, a city-county workforce center, and the 13-mile-long Greenbelt Park which was later named in his honor. He was a co-founder of Leadership Kentucky and is a former chairman of the Kentucky Advocates for Higher Education. He serves on the board of the Kentucky American Water Company.
Originally from Owensboro, Adkisson received his B.A. in philosophy and political science from Georgetown College, where he is the immediate past chairman of the board of trustees and earned his master's in ethics from Harvard University. He was the 2019 recipient of Leadership Kentucky’s “Flame of Excellence” award and in 2020, was one of two recipients of ACCE’s Life Member Award. He and his wife, Bonnie, reside in Lexington, KY, along with their two children and three grandchildren.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/35RDpP2 to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact dave@chamberdave.com.
Contact Info:
Dave Adkisson
dave@chamberdave.com
www.chamberdave.com
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/35RDpP2
Horseshoes vs. Chess offers a wealth of practical ways and lessons to help any Chamber leader increase their positive impact on their community and achieve greater prosperity.
“This is not meant to be an instructional manual or a scholarly work on organizational dynamics, nonprofit management or leadership,” says Dave. “Rather, it attempts to offer particular insights about leadership in a chamber of commerce context – to address time management, politics, group dynamics and similar matters – all within that context.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
A veteran chamber executive and former mayor, Dave Adkisson, CCE, served as the CEO of three chambers: his hometown chamber in Owensboro, KY; the metro Birmingham (AL) Regional Chamber, and the Kentucky (state) Chamber. On the national level, he served as the 2010 chairman of the board of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), was the 2014 chairman of the board of the Council of State Chambers (COSC), was a founder of the national State Chamber Policy Center, served six years on the board of the U. S. Chamber and served as the chairman of the U.S. Chamber’s education policy committee. He is a past chair of the ACCE Foundation. Together, he spent more than 30 years in the chamber field.
Adkisson retired from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in 2019 after 15 years as president and CEO. During his tenure, the Chamber was routinely ranked as the top lobbying organization in Kentucky, tripled its budget, doubled its staff, and was named the 2017 State Chamber of the Year. In addition to achieving several landmark legislative victories, Adkisson created the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center and the Leadership Institute for School Principals, a program that has invested more than $3 million in executive leadership training for school principals.
Earlier in his career, he was elected mayor of Owensboro, KY at age 34 and re-elected four years later without opposition. He championed the creation of the RiverPark (performing arts) Center on the Owensboro riverfront, the Mid-America Airpark, a city-county workforce center, and the 13-mile-long Greenbelt Park which was later named in his honor. He was a co-founder of Leadership Kentucky and is a former chairman of the Kentucky Advocates for Higher Education. He serves on the board of the Kentucky American Water Company.
Originally from Owensboro, Adkisson received his B.A. in philosophy and political science from Georgetown College, where he is the immediate past chairman of the board of trustees and earned his master's in ethics from Harvard University. He was the 2019 recipient of Leadership Kentucky’s “Flame of Excellence” award and in 2020, was one of two recipients of ACCE’s Life Member Award. He and his wife, Bonnie, reside in Lexington, KY, along with their two children and three grandchildren.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/35RDpP2 to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact dave@chamberdave.com.
Contact Info:
Dave Adkisson
dave@chamberdave.com
www.chamberdave.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here